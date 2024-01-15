Home / Entertainment / Critics Choice Awards 2024: Oppenheimer leads with 8 awards, Barbie wins 6

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Oppenheimer leads with 8 awards, Barbie wins 6

The prestigious Critics Choice Awards 2024 is happening in Los Angeles on Sunday (Monday in India) and the winners are being declared. Oppenheimer was the biggest winner at the Critics Choice Awards

Oppenheimer
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

4 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 5:13 PM IST
The prestigious Critics Choice Awards 2024 is happening in Los Angeles on Sunday (Monday in India) and the winners are being declared. From Meryl Streep winning the Best Supporting Actress in a comedy series for 'Only Murders In The Building' to Robert Downey Jr bringing back home the winners' trophy as Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer. Let's view the full list of winners for this current year.
The Sunday night ceremony, which was held at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar and was broadcasted live on The CW, was hosted by Chelsea Handler. Harrison Portage acknowledged the career achievement award, and America Ferrera was honoured with the SeeHer award.

Critics Choice Awards 2024: List of winners
    • Best Picture- Oppenheimer      
    • Best Actor- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)      
    • Best Actress- Emma Stone (Poor Things)      
    • Best Supporting Actor- Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)      
    • Best Supporting Actress- Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)      
    • Best Young Actor/Actress- Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers)      
    • Best Acting Ensemble- Oppenheimer      
    • Best Director- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)      
    • Best Original Screenplay- Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (Barbie)      

    • Best Adapted Screenplay- Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)      
    • Best Cinematography- Hoyte van Hoytema (Oppenheimer)      
    • Best Movie Made for Television- Quiz Lady     
    • Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television- Steven Yeun (Beef)      
    • Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television- Ali Wong (Beef)      
    • Best Comedy Special- John Mulaney: Baby J.      
    • Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television- Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)      
    • Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television- Maria Bello (Beef)      
    • Best Foreign Language Series- Lupin      
    • Best Animated Series- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off      
    • Best Production Design- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer (Barbie)      
    • Best Editing- Jennifer Lame (Oppenheimer)      
    • Best Costume Design- Jacqueline Durran (Barbie)      
    • Best Hair and Makeup- (Barbie)      
    • Best Visual Effects- (Oppenheimer)      
    • Best Comedy- (Barbie)      
    • Best Animated Feature- (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)      
    • Best Foreign Language Film- (Anatomy of a Fall)      
    • Best Original Song- "I'm Just Ken" (Barbie)      
    • Best Score- Ludwig Goransson (Oppenheimer)      
    • Best Drama Series- Succession      
    • Best Actor in a Drama Series Kieran Culkin (Succession)      
    • Best Actress in a Drama Series- Sarah Snook (Succession)      
    • Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)      
    • Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)      
    • Best Comedy Series- The Bear      
    • Best Actor in a Comedy Series- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)      
    • Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series- Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)      
    • Best Limited Series- Beef      
    • Best Talk Show- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Topics :award showsawardHollywoodEntertainmentLos Angeles

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

