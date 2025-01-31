Priyadarshan confirms 'Hera Pheri 3' with Akshay, Paresh and Suniel Shetty

Renowned Indian film director Priyadarshan gave a return gift to his fans on Thursday as he declared his return to the Hera Pheri movie franchise. For those who are unaware, he directed the franchise's debut movie, which came out in 2000. But in 2006, Neeraj Vora directed Phir Hera Pheri.

Priyadarshan himself has now revealed that he will be returning in the third installment, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, and Akshay Kumar, the original crew.

Akshay Kumar on Hera Pheri 3

ALSO READ: Deva advance bookings for day 1: Shahid's movie sells over 30k tickets In the morning, Indian star Akshay posted a sweet photo of the two on Instagram with a caption, “Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts...both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead! @priyadarshan.official”. They both are currently shooting for a horror-comedy film, Bhooth Bangla.

Akshay reaffirmed his excitement for the third installment in a recent interview with Pinkvilla. He said that, like the fans, he is looking forward to the movie's comeback and that, if all goes according to plan, production might start this year. When considering the legacy of the series, he acknowledged that they had first created Hera Pheri's, they havent thought of its long-lasting impact.

Akshay added, “Even after watching it, we found it funny, but we had no idea characters like Babu Bhaiya, Raju, and Shyam would become such legends."

Priyadarshan confirms Hera Pheri 3

Priyadarshan posted on Twitter, after reacting to Akshay Kumar's birthday wish, "Thank you very much for your wishes, Akshay. In return, I want to give you a gift. I am ready to do Hera Pheri 3. Are you, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal ready?"

Akshay Kumar also responded positively to the director's offer. He said, "Sir...your birthday and I got the best gift of my life. Let's do some Hera Pheri." Alongside, Akshay also shared his well known meme from his 2007 release Welcome 'Miracle Miracle'. Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty has also reacted to Priyadarshan's tweet.

Priyadarshan is busy with Bhoot Bangla

Regarding his professional life, Priyadarshan is now directing the movie Bhoot Bangla. The main character in this movie is played by Akshay Kumar. The horror-comedy will be released in theaters on April 2nd of the following year.