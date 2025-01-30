Deva advance bookings for day 1: Shahid's movie sells over 30k tickets

Shahid Kapoor's highly anticipated film Deva is gearing up for its theatrical release this Friday. In anticipation of the big debut, the makers opened advance ticket bookings on Wednesday. Early sales indicate that the film is set to make a strong impression at the box office.

Shahid Kapoor in a violent avatar. He is again bringing his aggressive side to the big screen with Deva. After the success of Kabir Singh, people have started lovingin a violent avatar. He is again bringing his aggressive side to the big screen with Deva.

Rosshan Andrrews directed the action thriller, set to release in theatres across the world on January 31, 2025.

Deva Advance booking

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Deva has sold around 30,092 tickets through advance sales for around 7,502 shows nationwide. The total advance collection of Deva currently stands at Rs 73.29 lakhs and with block seats, the figure is Rs 1.55 crore.

Deva is expected to perform well at the box office, with an estimated opening day collection of around Rs 4-5 crore. The highest numbers through advance booking include Delhi (Rs 18.96 lakh), Gujarat (Rs 15.17 lakh), Maharashtra (Rs 12.98 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 9.59 lakh), and Karnataka (Rs 7.17 lakh).

Produced with a budget of Rs 84 crore, the film is projected to achieve strong box office success.

Despite good advance sales, Deva will likely face stiff competition from Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force, which was released on January 24. Sky Force is fast approaching the Rs 100 crore mark.

In Hindi 2D format, the movie sold 29,987 tickets, while in Hindi ICE format it sold 105 tickets.

What is the cast of Deva?

The Deva movie features Shahid Kapoor in the lead role along with Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Girish Kulkarni, Kubbra Sait, and Aditi Sandhya Sharma.

What is the release date of Deva?

The release date of Deva is 31 January 2025.

About Deva

Deva is an upcoming Hindi action thriller movie directed by Rosshan Andrrews featuring Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles. The movie is produced under the banner of Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

Deva's runtime is around 156 minutes and it is set to release in theatres on January 31, 2025.