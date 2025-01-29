Sky Force box office collection day 6: Akshay's movie crosses 75 cr mark nc

Akshay Kumar's Sky Force is performing well at the box office, signaling the possible return of good days for the actor.

The movie may turn out to be a blessing for the actor who has been struggling at the box office after giving multiple flops. Apart from Kumar, the movie also features Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

Sky Force benefited from its release ahead of Republic Day. The film tells the story of India's first air strike during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, delivering a strong patriotic theme.

Sky Force box office collection day 6

The movie’s earnings started dropping after Sunday. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sky Force collections sank by 17.86 per cent on day 5 (Tuesday) when it collected only Rs 5.75 crore.

On Day 6, the Akshay-starrer earned Rs 2.39 Cr (at the time of writing) and this number will definitely surge, but most probably the number will remain lower than yesterday.

After a slow start on the first day when it collected Rs 12.25 crore, the movie got on track on Saturday and Sunday, collecting Rs 22 crore and 28 crore, respectively.

Sky Force day-wise collection Day Collection Sky Force Day 1 Collection Rs 12.25 Cr Sky Force Day 2 Collection Rs 22 Cr. Sky Force Day 3 Collection Rs 22 Cr Sky Force Day 4 Collection Rs 7 Cr Sky Force Day 5 Collection Rs 5.75 Cr The total net collection of Sky Force is Rs 75 crore after day 5.

About Sky Force