My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 5: When and where to watch, and more nc

The pace of weekly winter anime releases is moving forward. This month, a number of new titles were released. One such project is Season 2 of 'My Happy Marriage'. In the previous episode, “What the Autumn Breeze Brought,” we witnessed an unsettling encounter between Kiyoka and others, and Naoshi Usui, the founder of the communion. The episode also featured Kaoruko Jinnouchi being designated as Miyo's bodyguard, leading to their rapidly developing friendship.

The streaming platform Netflix offered their comment on the series–”Miyo's abusive family deems her worthless but together with her powerful husband-to-be, her true self and hidden powers slowly begin to shine.”

The streaming platform offers weekly episodes with English subtitles for viewers from across the world. Visit watakon-anime.com for additional official announcements and updates about the My Happy Marriage anime. My Happy Marriage is a series of light novels published in Japan.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5: The cast

New cast members include Kikuko Inoue (Acrobatic Silky in Dan Da Dan) as Fuyu Kudo, Ryotaro Okiayu (Kokushibo in Demon Slayer) as Tadakiyo Kudo and Yuuya Uchida (Hendrickson in The Seven Deadly Sins) as Naoshi Usui will connect the anime's four lead voice cast members i.e, Reia Ueda (Miyo Saimori), Hiro Shimono (Yoshito Godo), Kaito Ishikawa (Kiyoka Kudo) and Haruka Tomatsu (Kaoruko Jinnouchi). The opening theme song for the second season is "Shiawase no Yakusoku" by Riria.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 5: When and where to watch?

On January 6, 2025, at 22:30 JST, the much-awaited season 2 of the popular anime series premiered on Tokyo MX. The episodes will, subsequently, air on Sun TV at 24:00, KBS Kyoto at 24:00, Aichi Television at 25:30, and BS11 at 23:00 JST. However, the following day, Tuesday, at 9:30 p.m. JST, the same episode will be aired on AT-X.

The streaming services recommended for local viewing include Netflix, Disney Plus, d Anime Store, ABEMA, Niconico, DMM TV, Lemino, FOD, milplus, Unlimited Anime, Bandai Channel, Hulu, J:COM STREAM, TELASA, U-NEXT, Anime Festa and Prime Video.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 5: Release date

On Monday, January 6, 2025, My Happy Marriage season 2 began streaming. The official website for the anime adaption states that weekly episodes will air every Monday at 10:30 pm JST (pending any additional changes). Below, viewers from other countries can view the corresponding release schedules based on their different time zones.

• Pacific Time: Monday, February 3, at 5:30 am PST

• Eastern Time: Monday, February 3, at 8:30 am EST

• Japanese Standard Time: Monday, February 3, at 10:30 pm JST

• Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, February 3, at 1:30 pm GMT

• Central European Time: Monday, February 3, at 2:30 pm CET

• Indian Standard Time: Monday, February 3, at 7 pm IST

• Philippine Time: Monday, February 3, at 9:30 pm PHT

• Australian Central Time: Monday, February 3, at 11 pm ACST.