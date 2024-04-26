Priyanka Chopra's family rents out Pune bungalow for Rs 2 lakh per month

According to documents accessed by Zapkey, Priyanka Chopra's family leased a bungalow in Koregaon Park in Pune to a co-living and co-working company called 'The Urban Nomads Community Private Limited' for a rent of 2 lakh per month.

The Leave and Licence Agreement with the Urban Nomads Community Private Limited, registered on March 21, was signed by the actor’s brother Siddharth Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra that was registered on March 21. According to the documents, the firm has made a security deposit of Rs. 6 lakh and will pay Rs. 2.06 lakh as rent each month.

Priyanka Chopra's Pune bungalow: The plot size

According to the reports, the bungalow has a plot size of 3754 sq ft, with a built-up area of 2180 sq ft on the ground floor. In addition, there is a 2,232-square-foot garden area and a 950-square-foot basement. The parking area is 400 square feet in size.

The ‘global star’ Priyanka Chopra: Property details

In March 2024, there were 21,744 properties registered in Pune, a 52 per cent increase from 14,309 the previous year. Stamp duty collections during this period added up to Rs 804 crore, denoting a 30% year-on-year (YoY) increase, as indicated by the Maharashtra government's Department of Registrations and Stamps (IGR).

Last year, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is known for her real estate acumen, sold two penthouses spanning a built-up area of 2,292 sq ft for Rs 6 crore in Lokhandwala Complex in Oshiwara. The two penthouses are there in the Andheri, Mumbai and Lokhandwala Complex in Oshiwara.

Priyanka Chopra moved to Los Angeles in 2018 after her marriage to American artist Nick Jonas and right now lives there with him and their little girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra: The upcoming project

The premiere date for the upcoming documentary 'Women of My Billion (WOMB)', which tells the heartbreaking story of India's struggle to end all forms of violence against women, has been announced by Prime Video.

Women of My Billion was made by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan's Awedacious Originals in collaboration with Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Purple Pebble Pictures.

It follows the tale of Srishti Bakshi as she walks from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering 3,800 km in 240 days, with the goal of finding and sharing stories about women, their struggles, dreams, rights, and victories in spite of everything.