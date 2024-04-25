Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: All you need to know about 'Playback King'

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh is celebrating his 37th birthday today. He was born on April 25, 1987, in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, India. He is now a household name among Indian music fans. His rise to stardom is a testament to his talent and the power of soul-stirring melodies.

Beginning his music journey with the reality TV drama Fame Gurukul when he was 18 and turning into an instant celebrity in 2011 with Tum Hi Ho, Arijit Singh's journey has been full of stardom and inspiration. Until today, the singer has won several Filmfare Awards in addition to a National Award (for his performance in Padmavat's Binte Dil).

Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: Professional life

In such a short span, Arijit has become one of the most sought-after playback singers in the industry thanks to his talent and dedication, even though he has experienced some early setbacks in his career. He can infuse each note with feeling, which made him number one among the audience. He has won numerous awards, including Filmfare Awards, and has a truly dedicated fan base.

Apart from Bollywood, he has also given his voice to different regional language songs, exhibiting his flexibility and reach as a singer and has teamed up with worldwide artists. In addition, Singh won the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer and the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

The singer hasn't looked back since then because he has consistently delivered hit after hit and has been dominating hearts of all ages with his soulful voice. He has become the voice behind many Bollywood hits that have topped the charts. He is known for his mesmerising voice and ability to evoke emotions through his songs. Arijit Singh's songs like Chahun main ya naa, Kesariya, Humdard, Raabta, Kabira, and Agar tum saath ho have captivated the hearts of millions.

Happy 37th Birthday Arijit Singh: Top blockbuster songs (b’day special)

• Kesariya (Brahmastra)

• Tere Hawaale (Laal Singh Chaddha)

• Tum Kya Mile (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

• Tere Pyaar Mein (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar)

• Maahi (Dunki)

• Phir Kabhi (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story)

• Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

• Dekha Hazaro Dafaa (Rustom)

• Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha)

• Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2).