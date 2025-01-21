Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati hospital after knife attack at home

Six days after being seriously injured by a knife attack during a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence, actor Saif Ali Khan was released from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The actor is anticipated to leave soon as the discharge procedures are completed. Saif's family members including wife Kareena Kapoor, his elder daughter Sara Ali Khan were at the hospital.

According to information obtained, Mr. Khan has been instructed to stay in bed all day for a week and to avoid having guests to avoid getting infection. People have been converging on both the hospital and Mr. Khan's house to get a glimpse of the actor, resulting in the deployment of heavy force at both locations.

More about the Saif Ali Khan’s discharge of being knife attack

The actor was attacked with a knife by a man who broke into his house, causing six stab wounds in the incident that horrified the country and sparked concerns about Mumbai's law and order situation. Late on Wednesday night, the actor was taken to the hospital in an auto rickshaw after suffering severe bleeding from his wounds.

Doctors said that the knife only missed his spinal cord by 2 mm, causing one of the injuries to be on his spine. However, a surgical procedure was performed to repair the spinal fluid leak. In addition, the actor had plastic surgery to treat injuries to his neck and arm.

What Eliyama Philip, caretaker for Taimur and Jeh has to say about the Saif’s knife attack?

According to Eliyama Philip, caretaker for Taimur and Jeh, the sons of Saif Ali Khan, she was the first to notice the intruder. She claims that at around two in the morning, she was awakened by some sounds. She thought Kareena Kapoor Khan was checking on Jeh because she noticed the bathroom door open and the light was on.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan hurried from their room when they heard Ms Philip cry. She stated, "Saif Sir somehow managed to get away from him and we all ran out of the room and pulled the door of the room". According to Ms. Philip, Mr. Khan used a wooden instrument and the hexa blade to assault the intruder after asking him what he wanted. She said that everyone went to the upper floor of their home. The intruder later escaped, she added.

Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who entered India illegally and was residing under the false name, Bijoy Das, has been taken into custody by police on suspicion of breaking-in and assaulting the actor. As part of the inquiry, the accused was taken to Mr. Khan's home in Bandra earlier today to recreate the crime.