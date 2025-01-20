Akshay Kumar to debut in Telugu cinema, first look as Lord Shiva out

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Akshay Kumar is playing the role of Lord Shiva in his debut Telugu movie, Kannappa. The movie is scheduled to be released worldwide on April 25, 2025

Akshay Kumar
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 5:45 PM IST
Akshay Kumar's first look as Lord Shiva from his debut Telugu movie 'Kannappa' was revealed on Monday, January 20.
 
The actor also shared a post on his Instagram account where he could be seen standing on rocks holding a Trishul in one hand and Damarukam in the other. 
 
While sharing the post, Kumar wrote, "Stepping into the sacred aura of Mahadev for #Kannappa. Honored to bring this epic tale to life. May Lord Shiva guide us on this divine journey. Om Namah Shivaya"
 
 
Akshay Kumar in Lord Shiva's role impressed fans and it seems like he is the perfect fit for that role. Akshay is also making his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa.

How did fans react?

Several fans showered their love in the comment box on Akshay Kumar’s post. One of the fans wrote, “Baap re kya look hai sir ji  fir se ek baar aapko Lord Shiva ke role me dekhne ke liye Bekarar hun.”

“East Or West Akshay Kumar Sir Is The Always Best,” a second user wrote. 
 
A third user wrote, “First OMG2 now Kannapa. Can’t wait to see Akshay as lord shiva again on the big screen.”

About Kannappa

Kannappa features Manchu Vishnu in the lead role and it will be released in six languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English.
 
The makers also released a poster of Kajal Aggarwal as Parvathy, a role that received widespread appreciation. She was praised for her portrayal of the goddess and was considered a perfect match for the character.
 
The big-budget movie is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu.
 
Kannappa features Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohanlal, and Preity Mukhundhan in key roles. 
 
The movie is slated to hit theatres across the world on April 25, 2025.
 
First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

