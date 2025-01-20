Salman Khan on why Akshay Kumar left Bigg Boss 18 finale set without shoot

Bollywood actor and host, Salman Khan, spoke to his friend and fellow actor Akshay Kumar as the latter left the Bigg Boss 18 finale set without shooting on Sunday. In order to promote their next movie Sky Force, Akshay and Veer Pahariya were on the reality show as special guests. But even before the filming started, Akshay reportedly left the set.

Fans were unhappy to hear that actors Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar would not be appearing together on the Bigg Boss 18 stage. According to the sources, after arriving at the Bigg Boss sets to record the segment with Salman, Akshay left without finishing it because the Dabangg star “was running late.”

Why Akshay Kumar left the set of the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale

As per the sources, when the show started, Veer Pahariya arrived on set to assist Salman in announcing the elimination of Eisha Singh as the first eviction of the grand finale.

According to Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar was on set promoting his upcoming movie, but he had to leave because he (Salman) was late and Akshay had other work commitments. Salman khan said, “Akki (Akshay Kumar) is also in the film. I got a little late, and he had to leave for another function, so he left.” HT City had previously revealed that Akshay's leaving was due to test screenings for Jolly LLB 3, one of his other movies.

A source told HT City, adding that despite repeated demands for him to come back, he refused, “Being as punctual as he is, Akshay turned up on the set for his shoot at the scheduled time, around 2.15 pm. But Salman hadn't come by then. Akshay waited an hour for Salman to come, but he had a trial screening of Jolly LLB 3 in his schedule. Thus, after waiting for an hour, Akshay returned without even shooting for the show".

Sky Force: Movie talk

Just before Republic Day, the film 'Sky Force' is set for release on January 24, starring Akshay Kumar as an Air Force officer, who is on a revenge mission after the demise of his fellow soldiers. The high-drama thriller is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur. Apart from Akshay's lead role, Veer Pahariya is debut for the film alongside Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. Sky Force is anticipated to resonate with viewers due to its patriotic theme and compelling plot.

All about Bigg Boss 18 winner

The actor and host, Salman Khan, announced the news of a Bigg Boss 18 winner to Karan Veer Mehra with the trophy and the cash prize of Rs 50,000. In a fiercely contested final, Karan defeated fellow TV fame Vivian DSena. Rajat Dalal, a fitness influencer and another fan favorite, came in third. Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, and Avinash Mishra were the other finalists in the top six. JioCinema streamed Bigg Boss 18 concurrently with its Colors broadcast.