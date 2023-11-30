Home / Entertainment / Sam Bahadur 2023: All you need to know about India's first field marshal

Sam Bahadur 2023: All you need to know about India's first field marshal

Vicky Kaushal plays India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw in the latest biopic directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie is all set to release on December 1, 2023

Sam Bahadur 2023
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal is back in the Indian Armed force uniform. This time, it's about a biopic of the Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, also called Sam Bahadur. The film's teaser, announced on Oct 13, shows Vicky changing into India's first field marshal. 
While Vicky matches the looks of Sam Bahadur in his 1960s-70s days, his efforts and the setting of the film convey a strong Uri effect. Vicky, as Sam, is seen giving a motivational speech to his fellow armed force men, nearly making us accept that he'd soon break into "How's the Josh," his well known line from Aditya Dhar's movie.

Sam Bahadur 2023: About the film 
Sam Bahadur is a biopic based on the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of the most celebrated armed force officials in India, with Vicky Kaushal playing the lead role. 
Famous by the title of Sam Bahadur, Manekshaw had served the Indian armed force for more than forty years and battled courageously in a sum of five wars which included the World War II (1942), Indo-Pak War (1965), Indo-Pak Partition War (1947), Sino-Indian War (1962) and the War of Bangladesh Liberation (1971). 
Known to have cheated death in incalculable times during his tenure, he was granted probably the most prestigious honors including Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and a Military Cross for gallantry (World War II). He was likewise the first army official to be elevated to the position of a Field Marshal. 

Sam Bahadur: Cast
    • Vicky Kaushal as Field marshal Sam Manekshaw
    • Sanya Malhotra as Silloo Manekshaw, Sam's wife
    • Fatima Sana Shaikh as Indira Gandhi
    • Neeraj Kabi as Jawaharlal Nehru
    • Edward Sonnenblick as Lord Mountbatten
    • Govind Namdev as Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel
    • Monuj Borkotoky as Assam Rifles Major
    • Paul O'Neill as Major General David Cowan
    • Ravi Sharma as Abdul Hamid Khan, General of Pakistan
    • Richard Bhakti Klein as Ambassador Kenneth Keating
    • Richard Maddison as Lt. Col. Donnie Edwards

    • Sammy Jonas Heaney as Captain McLaren
    • Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Yahya Khan
    • Naiyo Ishida as Army General
    • Jaskaran Singh Gandhi as Sepoy Mehar Singh
    • Bobby Arora as Major O. S. Kalkat
    • Rajiv Kachroo as Hormusji Manekshaw
    • Ed Robinson as Lt. D.A.D. Eykyn
    • Jeffrey Goldberg as Henry Kissinger
    • Krishnakant Singh Bundela as Subedar Gurbaksh Singh
    • Keita Arai as Army General
    • Rohan Verma as Captain Attiqur Rehman
    • Upen Chauhan as Tikka Khan
    • Prajesh Kashyap as Haji Iftikhar. 

Sam Bahadur: Production and making 
In 2017, Meghna Gulzar portrayed the narrative of the biopic on Sam Manekshaw on the sets of Raazi which she wanted to make her next film. Kaushal, interested in the concept, concluded that he would play the role. She then went for years of broad research and writing collaborating with Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava, likewise meeting with family members of Sam Manekshaw.
The film denotes the second collaboration between Gulzar and Kaushal. In 2021, the film was declared by RSVP movies on the 107th birth anniversary of the late Sam Manekshaw.

Sam Bahadur: Shoot
The Principal photography started on 8 August 2022. The film was shot for more than two years in 13 areas in India covering four decades of the life of Sam Manekshaw. Filming took place in Mumbai, Dehradun, Kolkata, Patiala, Srinagar, Pune, Jodhpur, Pataudi, Chandigarh, Ooty, Coonoor, Pahalgam, and Delhi. The wrap up of the film was on 14 March 2023.

Sam Bahadur: Music
The music of the film is created by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy while lyrics are composed by Gulzar. Background score is made by Ketan Sodha. The first single named "Badhte Chalo" was delivered on 13 November 2023. The second single named "Banda" was delivered on 22 November 2023.

Sam Bahadur: Release
The first teaser was released on 1 December 2022. On 13 October 2023 the official teaser was released by the RSVP production. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 1 December 2023.

Sam Bahadur: Advance booking 
The advance booking reports for Sam Bahadur show a critical interest across India on its first day of delivery. The data uncovers that the Hindi language 2D format collected a significant gross of approx ₹1.24 crore, with a sum of 38,556 tickets sold. The quantity of shows booked for the Bollywood film is 2,509.
The number of shows almost booked or in the process of being booked is one more mark of the film's appeal. Maharashtra leads with 13 shows detailed as 'almost full' and 444 shows altogether. Delhi has 19 shows 'almost full' out of 310. This mirrors a robust advance booking trend in these states, highlighting a possibly solid first day performance. 


First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

