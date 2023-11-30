Koffee with Karan Season 8, Episode 6: Cousin sister joins the show

Another episode of Koffee with Karan featuring Rani Mukherji and Kajol was aired on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 30, at midnight. This was one of the most hilarious episodes of the season, where actress Kajol shared surprising details about her movie choices and career. The 49-year-old actress also revealed that she has rejected some of the blockbuster movies opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar. She was accompanied by her cousin sister, and actress Rani Mukherji.

Rani about her marriage

In episode 8 of KWK, Karan revealed that he was one of the few people who attended Rani and Aditya's wedding, and only 18 people were invited to the party.

Karan also asked Rani how Aditya managed to escape and never click by paps. Rani revealed that it was a strategy to send her first with daughter Adira. In the meantime, Aditya secretly takes an exit from the same gate. She also confessed that she is like a honey bee, who possesses paps, while Aditya and Adira can just sneak out.

Rani wanted to do Lagaan Rani Mukherji confessed that she didn't reject Lagaan but couldn't do the movie because the producer she was working with at that time didn't release her dates. She disclosed that she really wanted to be part of that movie.

Kajol rejected 3 Idiots, Dil To Pagal Hai Kajol was offered 'Dil To Pagal Hai' and '3 Idiots', however, the actress rejected both the offers. The actress didn't go into details about the reason behind rejecting those movies or why things didn't work out. Rani lose weight during 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Rani revealed in the show that Karan and Manish Malhotra made her strive to fit into the orange skirt and get into a certain shape. She also mentioned that Manish was a little kinder than Karan. Then the director, Karan, said Rani's mother, Krishna Mukherji, also joined Karana and Manish and told hotel people not to send any food to Rani.