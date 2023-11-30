Home / Entertainment / Koffee with Karan Season 8, Episode 6: Cousin sister joins the show

Koffee with Karan Season 8, Episode 6: Cousin sister joins the show

B-Town cousins, Rani and Kajol, became part of the sixth episode of Koffee with Karan. Kajol shares how she rejected 3 Idiots and Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Here's all you need to know

Koffee With Karan Season 8
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 12:14 PM IST
Another episode of Koffee with Karan featuring Rani Mukherji and Kajol was aired on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 30, at midnight. This was one of the most hilarious episodes of the season, where actress Kajol shared surprising details about her movie choices and career. The 49-year-old actress also revealed that she has rejected some of the blockbuster movies opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar. She was accompanied by her cousin sister, and actress Rani Mukherji.

Rani about her marriage

In episode 8 of KWK, Karan revealed that he was one of the few people who attended Rani and Aditya's wedding, and only 18 people were invited to the party. 


Karan also asked Rani how Aditya managed to escape and never click by paps. Rani revealed that it was a strategy to send her first with daughter Adira. In the meantime, Aditya secretly takes an exit from the same gate. She also confessed that she is like a honey bee, who possesses paps, while Aditya and Adira can just sneak out.

Rani wanted to do Lagaan
Rani Mukherji confessed that she didn't reject Lagaan but couldn't do the movie because the producer she was working with at that time didn't release her dates. She disclosed that she really wanted to be part of that movie.

Kajol rejected 3 Idiots, Dil To Pagal Hai
Kajol was offered 'Dil To Pagal Hai' and '3 Idiots', however, the actress rejected both the offers. The actress didn't go into details about the reason behind rejecting those movies or why things didn't work out.

Rani lose weight during 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'
Rani revealed in the show that Karan and Manish Malhotra made her strive to fit into the orange skirt and get into a certain shape. She also mentioned that Manish was a little kinder than Karan. Then the director, Karan, said Rani's mother, Krishna Mukherji, also joined Karana and Manish and told hotel people not to send any food to Rani.

Rani-Kajol relation
Rani also said in the show that she was speaking more with Aishwarya Rai than her cousin and actress, Kajol. Although Kajol called the relationship organic. 

Karan wonders ‘What kind of family is this?’ They don't even talk to each other. In response to that, Kajol said, “Nothing really like that. It was just an organic distance. Where work is concerned it’s more that both of us liked where we were.”

Rani added that Kajol was Kajol didi for her, and that the relationship between them was a “bit strange.” She said it’s hard to say why distances grow as people grow older, and that she can’t tell why they don’t meet often. She also mentioned that she was much closer to Tanisha and Kajol was closer to the boys of the family.


Topics :Karan JoharKajolKoffee With KaranEntertainmentBollywood

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 12:13 PM IST

