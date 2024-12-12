Selena Gomez gets engaged to boyfriend Benny Blanco, flaunts diamond ring

Benny Blanco, a record producer and Selena Gomez's boyfriend, is finally engaged to the globally popular singer-songwriter. Gomez shared a number of images on Instagram on Thursday to make the announcement. She is seen showing off her engagement ring in the pictures. The photos also show her seated on a lawn, probably at a picnic, admiring the ring. Selena and Benny are seen cuddling in another picture.

The couple had not officially acknowledged their relationship until 2023. Gomez talked candidly about their relationship in December of that year, stating that they had been dating for six months.

All about the Selena Gomez engagement to Benny Blanco

Gomez , 32, posted a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram on Thursday (early morning in India), writing, "Forever begins now." In the comments area, Blanco, 36, also shared his pleasure by jokingly adding, "Hey wait... that is my wife."

Longtime friends in the music business, the two first collaborated on a number of popular songs, including Gomez's 2015 number-one single "Same Old Love." Gomez described Blanco as "my entire everything" in a heartfelt Instagram post at the time, saying that he had been "the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Selena Gomez dating life

Since June 2023, Selena and Benny have been together, and their love keeps fans happy as they post glimpses of their shared lives on social media. Beginning in 2010, Gomez’s relationship with Bieber was frequently in the news and ended in 2018. She spent a part of 2017 dating The Weeknd as well.