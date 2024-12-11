Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun movie breaks record, crosses 1000 cr

The Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ continues to shatter new records at the box office. The Sukumar directorial emerged as the fastest movie to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in gross earnings across the world.

The movie managed to reach this milestone in just six days, with no other movie having achieved this in the history of Indian cinema.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is an action-packed movie, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and was released in theatres on December 5. The movie had a massive opening with the collections shooting to Rs 164.25 crore on opening day, followed by a record-breaking weekend.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Day 6 collections

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Pushpa 2 minted Rs 52.50 crore net in different languages in India on Day 6 of its release. It garnered Rs 38 crore only in the Hindi-speaking market. This helped the movie to breach the Rs 370 crore mark.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has shattered several records and emerged as the highest first-week grosser in the history of Indian cinema.

The movie experienced a massive drop in collections on Monday (Day 5), of about 55 per cent, compared to its record-breaking haul in the first four days. Despite the dip in the earnings, it still managed to cross the Rs 900 crore mark, and after day 5, achieving Rs 922 crore, globally.

The collection on Tuesday dropped further as it minted Rs 52.4 crore which is an 18.70 per cent decline as compared to Monday.

The movie is expected to continue its unstoppable run at the box office, and break several records in the coming days. Several regions in the country have reduced the ticket price to reach an even larger audience.

The movie hit theatres on December 5, and it is a remake of the 2021 movie Pushpa. Pushpa 2 premiered on December 4 and there wasn't any competition from Hindi cinema during the week, enabling it to multiply its earnings significantly.