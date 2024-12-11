Several global top personalities from the entertainment industry gathered for the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Andrew Garfield and Shraddha Kapoor caught up with each other during the former’s premiere of the ‘We Live in Time movie,’ on December 9, 2024.

Stree 2 actor-Shraddha Kapoor and Andrew Garfield were spotted together on the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Their pictures from the film festival took the internet by storm. This comes after Garfield recently shared his thoughts on meeting Shraddha.

Andrew Garfield on his meeting with Shraddha Kapoor

While talking about the meeting with Shraddha Kapoor in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Spiderman actor said, "We had a lovely, very brief meeting at the red carpet.” Garfield praised the Stree 2 actor and said, “She seems very, very lovely and kind and gentle.”

Shraddha Kapoor, Andrew Garfield's pic went viral

In the viral pic, Shraddha Kapoor and Andrew Garfield posed together as Shraddha stunned in a regal gown drowned in colourful embellishments designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Andrew was seen in a classic brown suit and a white shirt.

They both shook hands at the red carpet and as soon as their images went viral fans started calling them, "Tu Jhoothi Main Makda."

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2 which was a huge success at the box office and minted Rs 857 crore worldwide. Garfield was last seen in a romantic drama movie, 'We Live in Time' along with Florence Pugh.

Andrew Garfield also praised Zoya Akhtar

The actor also talked about Zoya Akhtar as they both were on the jury at the Marrakech International Film Festival. He expressed his admiration for the filmmaker and said, "And I was on the jury in Marrakech with Zoya Akhtar, who I really love. And I am very, very excited to see her films. I haven’t seen any of her films.”

“We were talking about American cinema, British cinema, and Indian cinema, and we were bonding over our mutual love for RRR because that was a recent Indian film that’s obviously kind of broken through to the West,” he added.

SS Rajamouli's RRR is an action-packed movie that gained massive success not just in India but across the world. This was a huge hit as it also won an Oscar for Best Original Song for catchy track ‘Naatu Naatu’ which was even performed live during the Academy Awards.