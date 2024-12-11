Ed Sheeran India tour 2025: When and where to book the concert tickets?

Grammy-winning musician Ed Sheeran is set to return to India as part of his Mathematics tour and fans can't keep calm. On January 30, 2025, the much awaited tour will begin in Pune and then cover six other cities across the country.

Subsequently, Ed is set to perform in Hyderabad on February 2, Chennai on February 5, Bengaluru on February 8, Shillong on February 12, and Delhi NCR at the Leisure Valley Ground in Gurugram on February 15, 2025 to wrap up the trip.

Tickets for Ed Sheeran's Indian tour will go on sale for the general public today, December 11, at 4 PM. Earlier, an exclusive pre-sale for cardholders went live on Monday.

All of his albums since 2011 will be featured on the tour beginning from “Plus”, “Multiply” (2014), “Divide” (2017), “Equals” (2021) and “Subtract” (2023). The tour also includes a song from 2019’s “No. 6 Collaborations Project” (“Blow”).

Ed Sheeran's tour 2025: Venues

January 30: Yash Lawns, Pune

February 2: Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

More From This Section

February 5: YMCA Ground, Chennai

February 8: NICE Grounds, Bengaluru

February 12: JN Stadium, Shillong

February 15: Leisure Valley Ground, Delhi NCR

Ed Sheeran's India tour: When and where to book?

The general ticket sale will begin today, December 11, at 4 p.m., while the cardholders' special pre-sale began on Monday. You may use the BookMyShow app on your smartphone or the company's official website to search for "Ed Sheeran: +-=÷x India Tour 2025" in order to get tickets. After that, you can select the city where you want to see the concert, decide on the number of attendees and the category, and finally the payment.

The categories include "General Admission" at the back, "General Admission Plus" (similar to a fan pit) at the front, and a special "Star Struck Lounge" for cards, according to the venue layout. The pre-sale prices suggest that the range starts at Rs 4,500 at the Delhi exhibition and Rs 4,000 in other cities, even though the category-specific prices for the general sale have not yet been revealed.

Ed Sheeran's India tour: Ed Sheeran back in India

The last time Ed Sheeran visited India was in March of this year, when he played a sold-out event at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Along with spending time with Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, he also went to an orphanage. Ed also had an appearance on Netflix India's The Great Indian Kapil Show.