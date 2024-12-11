Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Entertainment / Ed Sheeran India tour 2025: When and where to book the concert tickets?

Ed Sheeran India tour 2025: When and where to book the concert tickets?

Grammy-winning artist Ed Sheeran is returning to India as part of his Mathematics tour across India from January 30 to Feb 15, 2025.The sale of the tickets will begin today at 4 pm

Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh
Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 1:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Grammy-winning musician Ed Sheeran is set to return to India as part of his Mathematics tour and fans can't keep calm. On January 30, 2025, the much awaited tour will begin in Pune and then cover six other cities across the country. 
 
Subsequently, Ed is set to perform in Hyderabad on February 2, Chennai on February 5, Bengaluru on February 8, Shillong on February 12, and Delhi NCR at the Leisure Valley Ground in Gurugram on February 15, 2025 to wrap up the trip. 
 
Tickets for Ed Sheeran's Indian tour will go on sale for the general public today, December 11, at 4 PM. Earlier, an exclusive pre-sale for cardholders went live on Monday.
 
All of his albums since 2011 will be featured on the tour beginning from “Plus”, “Multiply” (2014), “Divide” (2017), “Equals” (2021) and “Subtract” (2023). The tour also includes a song from 2019’s “No. 6 Collaborations Project” (“Blow”). 

Ed Sheeran's tour 2025: Venues

January 30: Yash Lawns, Pune
 
February 2: Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

More From This Section

Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun movie breaks record, crosses 1000 cr

Kalki, Stree 2, Maharaja among most popular Indian films of 2024: IMDb

Netflix movie 'Mary' sparks controversy, makers defend their decision

King Khan applauds 'Baby John' trailer, Varun Dhawan's reaction wins hearts

Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' nominated

 
February 5: YMCA Ground, Chennai
 
February 8: NICE Grounds, Bengaluru
 
February 12: JN Stadium, Shillong
 
February 15: Leisure Valley Ground, Delhi NCR

Ed Sheeran's India tour: When and where to book?

The general ticket sale will begin today, December 11, at 4 p.m., while the cardholders' special pre-sale began on Monday. You may use the BookMyShow app on your smartphone or the company's official website to search for "Ed Sheeran: +-=÷x India Tour 2025" in order to get tickets. After that, you can select the city where you want to see the concert, decide on the number of attendees and the category, and finally the payment.
 
The categories include "General Admission" at the back, "General Admission Plus" (similar to a fan pit) at the front, and a special "Star Struck Lounge" for cards, according to the venue layout. The pre-sale prices suggest that the range starts at Rs 4,500 at the Delhi exhibition and Rs 4,000 in other cities, even though the category-specific prices for the general sale have not yet been revealed.

Ed Sheeran's India tour: Ed Sheeran back in India

The last time Ed Sheeran visited India was in March of this year, when he played a sold-out event at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Along with spending time with Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, he also went to an orphanage. Ed also had an appearance on Netflix India's The Great Indian Kapil Show.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran collab in London, singing 'Perfect' song together

Live events on rise on back of social media popularity, craze among youth

Vedanta hits all time high, m-cap tops Rs 2 lakh cr; up over 100% in a year

Mbappe, Vinicius and Bellingham on target as Real Madrid beats Atalanta 3-2

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Gukesh vs Ding Game 13: Live action begins at 2:30 PM

Topics :Ed SheeranEd Sheeran in IndiaMusic festivalEntertainment

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story