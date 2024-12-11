Big Boss 18 Week 9: The Bigg Boss season 18 is witnessing a lot of ups and downs. The most shocking thing happened when Avinash Mishra nominated his friend Vivian Dsena. Apart from Dsena, five more contestants are nominated this week which includes Karanveer Mehra, Edin Rose, Tajinder Bagga, Chahat Pandey and Digvijay Rathee.

The Time God task is also not defined yet. In the upcoming episodes, viewers are expecting more intense drama as contestants such as Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Shrutika Arjun and Chum Darang are the prime contenders in this race.

Bigg Boss 18: Who is the next Time God?

The promo of the latest episode revealed that contestants such as Karanveer Mehra, Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee turned drivers for the task while other contestants were passengers except for Yamini and Chahat Pandey who were sanchalaks of the task. Avinash, Shrutika, Chum and Rajat were ahead in the game. The promo shows four contestants with a water bowl which they cannot drop.

According to reports, the upcoming episode will have three rounds to select the Time God. In the first round, Kashish was the sanchalak and Shrutika got out. In the second round, Shrutika became sanchalak and Rajat got out–it seemed like Chhat pushed Dalal.

Rajat was the sanchalak in the third round and Chum got eliminated as Rajat threw Chum's bowl. At the end of the game, Avinash emerged victorious and he became the Time God.

How do netizens react?

Fans went crazy after reading the post and the viral post was flooded with likes and comments. One of the users wrote, Chahat pushes Rajat?? Rahat fans are u all okay??”

A second user wrote, “Rajat Dalal avi tk hai ghar me .. kab nikalega isko.” One user blamed Bigg Boss for favouring some contestants and wrote, “#BiggBoss18 ne chugli gang ko fir jeeta diya.”

“Rajat is becoming vilan day by day. He is trying to show that he is super intelligent in Equation. Dude this is not a mathematics competition. This is about finding your true self,” another user wrote.