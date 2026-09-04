Silver screen: How multiplexes changed the movies India makes and watches

In the story of its growth, it is infrastructure, not content or its quality that has let Indian cinema down. About 20 years back, over 240 million people went to a movie theatre regularly. From 12,000 in the early nineties, India is now down to less than 9,000 screens.

The “world’s largest film producing country” has just over six screens for every million of its people. Compared to, say, 109 in the US or 64 in China. There are entire swathes of India that haven’t had a screen for years. Even if all the 157 million cinema-going people saw Dhurandhar on the big screen, it was still watched by only 11 per cent of the country. Of the 19,000 pin codes in India, 16,350 have no screens at all. These are not pin codes with full internet penetration and high bandwidth guzzling devices aplenty. They are places that rely on basic smartphones to watch old movies on YouTube or take a DD Freedish connection because there is nothing else.