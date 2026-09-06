Monsoon remains active as IMD forecasts widespread rain across India

The monsoon is likely to remain active across large parts of India on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall in several states, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi is expected to remain generally cloudy, with light rain in the morning and another spell from afternoon to evening. Moderate rain is likely at isolated places. The IMD has not issued any colour-coded warning for the national capital. However, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida are under a rainfall alert. The forecast comes after heavy rain over the past two days caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi-NCR.

Monsoon to remain active across India

According to the IMD, rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue across parts of northwest India, with Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh among the areas likely to receive heavy rainfall. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh could also see heavy showers, with isolated very heavy rain possible. Rain and thunderstorms are also expected across West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, with heavy rainfall likely in several areas.

Northeastern states are expected to remain wet, with heavy rainfall forecast across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and other parts of the region. Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall, while parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Saurashtra and Kutch could see scattered showers.

Across southern India, scattered rainfall is expected over several states. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal could see thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, while Kerala and Mahe are also likely to receive isolated heavy rain.

Fishermen warning issued

The IMD has issued a warning to fishermen, advising them to exercise caution over the Arabian Sea. Along and off the Somalia coast, including adjoining parts of the southwest and westcentral Arabian Sea, caution is advised. Fishermen are also advised to exercise caution off the Oman coast and adjoining parts of the westcentral and northwest Arabian Sea from September 6 to 9. Similar caution is advised off the Somalia coast and adjoining parts of the southwest and westcentral Arabian Sea on September 8.