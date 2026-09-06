Sunday, September 06, 2026 | 08:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Delhi Weather TodayUS Visa BulletinInd Vs Pak Women's Asia CupNepal FloodsBRICS Summit Traffic AdvisoryNatural Disaster InsuranceESDS Software sharesNSE IPOCable Stock Crash
Home / India News / Monsoon remains active as IMD forecasts widespread rain across India

Monsoon remains active as IMD forecasts widespread rain across India

The IMD has forecast widespread rain across several parts of India, with showers likely in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and other states

Delhi Rains, Rain

New Delhi: A commuter covers himself during rainfall, near Connaught Place, in New Delhi.(Photo:PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2026 | 8:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The monsoon is likely to remain active across large parts of India on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall in several states, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
 
Delhi is expected to remain generally cloudy, with light rain in the morning and another spell from afternoon to evening. Moderate rain is likely at isolated places. The IMD has not issued any colour-coded warning for the national capital. However, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida are under a rainfall alert. The forecast comes after heavy rain over the past two days caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi-NCR.
 
 
Monsoon to remain active across India
 
According to the IMD, rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue across parts of northwest India, with Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh among the areas likely to receive heavy rainfall. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh could also see heavy showers, with isolated very heavy rain possible. Rain and thunderstorms are also expected across West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, with heavy rainfall likely in several areas.
 
Northeastern states are expected to remain wet, with heavy rainfall forecast across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and other parts of the region. Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall, while parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Saurashtra and Kutch could see scattered showers.

Also Read

PM Modi attacks critics over India's 7.8% GDP growth

PM says India's 7.8% GDP growth reflects economic strength, slams critics

India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup live streaming details

IND vs PAK live streaming: Where to watch today's Women's Asia Cup match?

Census 2027: Population Count Preponed in UP, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand

Centre advances Census exercise in poll-bound UP, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand

Pvr inox theatre cinema hall

PVR INOX executive asked to leave amid alleged ₹200 crore kickback probe

People wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Delhi gets rain, cooler weather; heavy rainfall across north, central India

 
Across southern India, scattered rainfall is expected over several states. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal could see thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, while Kerala and Mahe are also likely to receive isolated heavy rain.
 
Fishermen warning issued
 
The IMD has issued a warning to fishermen, advising them to exercise caution over the Arabian Sea. Along and off the Somalia coast, including adjoining parts of the southwest and westcentral Arabian Sea, caution is advised. Fishermen are also advised to exercise caution off the Oman coast and adjoining parts of the westcentral and northwest Arabian Sea from September 6 to 9. Similar caution is advised off the Somalia coast and adjoining parts of the southwest and westcentral Arabian Sea on September 8.

More From This Section

Karnataka government to replace NPS with Old Pension Scheme soon

Karnataka govt to scrap NPS, reintroduce OPS soon, says Parameshwara

Karnataka allows teachers to use ‘Tr’ prefix as mark of respect

Karnataka teachers can now use 'Tr' prefix before names, says CM Shivakumar

Patna: Houses lie partially submerged in floodwaters following a rise in the water level of the Ganga river, at Nakta Diyara, in Patna, Bihar, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Bihar floods: Over 1 mn people affected as Ganga crosses highest flood mark

Mountains reflected in Panchkunda Lake (Photo: Shyam Saran)

9 expanding glacial lakes in Himachal pose flood risk: IIT-Mandi study

Dahi Handi 2026: Mumbai sees thousands of 'Govindas' form human pyramids

Dahi Handi 2026: Mumbai sees thousands of 'Govindas' form human pyramids

Topics : Indian monsoon monsoons Monsoon in India Rainfall BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2026 | 8:49 AM IST