Upcoming OTT releases: Here are top 5 movies, series to watch this weekend

Every week, hundreds of movies or series are released on different OTT platforms. June month is no exception as it offers a complete package of OTT releases in different languages. The series and movies are full of action, comedy, mystery, horror and other thrill elements to keep you hooked this weekend.

OTT releases this week

The Legend of Hanuman Season 4

Season 4 of 'The Legend of Hanuman' will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on June 5. In this season of the animated series, the immortal Vaanar Sena will take on the sleeping demon. Hanuman must rise to his potential as 'gyan gunn sagar'. Hanuman recalls the power of chanting Ram's name this season as his heart and mind become battlegrounds, too. Hanuman indulges in banter as well and taunts Kumbhkaran for his outdated threats.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: June 5

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Hindi film)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a 2024 Indian Hindi language science fiction movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who co-produced the movie with Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. The movie features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in key roles along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Roy in key roles. In the movie, the two former soldiers are in a race to save India from an imminent attack orchestrated by vengeful scientists.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: June 6

Gullak Season 4

The Mishra's middle-class family dramas and quarters have made their bonds stronger with each season. This season, the parenting skills of Shanti and Santosh have upgraded as Aman Mishra embraces adulting. Aman Mishra's behaviour naturally changes which is not entirely acceptable to his parents. The TVF series stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, Sunita Rajwar, Shivankit Singh and many others.

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

Release Date: June 7

Blackout

Vikrant Massey was last seen in the role of an IAS aspirant in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. Massey has slayed it in the past, especially as the gentle Shutu in Konkona Sensharma's film A Death in a Gunj (2016). The movie is a comedy thriller movie directed by Devang Bhavsar exploring human greed and chaos. Apart from Massey, the movie also features Mouni Roy and Sunil Grover in key roles.

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

Release Date: June 7

Varshangalkku Shesham

Varshangalkku Shesham is a 2024 Indian Malayalam-language period comedy movie based on South Indian Film Industry which is written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The movie is produced and distributed by Visakh Subramaniam of Merryland Cinemas. The movie features Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles, along with Nivin Pauly, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Y. G. Mahendran, Shaan Rahman, and Neeta Pillai in key roles.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: June 7