Stree 2 OTT release: When and where to watch this horror comedy film

“Oh Stree Kal Aana"–but she is here today on October 10, 2024. Stree 2, which broke the box office records of top blockbusters, is now available for online streaming. Following a successful theatrical run that started on August 15, the horror comedy directed by Amar Kaushik, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is now available for streaming on OTT platforms. The movie caught everyone's attention by earning over Rs 620 cr at the box office and coming close to the box office earnings of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. With Rs 640 cr earnings in Hindi language, it left only one record unbroken–that of Jawan, which still holds the record for being the highest grossing movie in India. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Stree 2 OTT release: When and Where to watch?

The streaming giant Prime Video India declared that Stree 2 would be available on its platform beginning from today i.e, Wednesday, October 10. The movie was initially only accessible through rental, even though it was previously accessible on the site as of September 27. The movie was available for Rs 349 and could be watched within 48 hours. However, anyone with a Prime Video subscription can now watch Stree 2.

Stree 2 OTT release: Crew statement

According to Manish Menghani, director of content licensing for Prime Video India, Stree 2 attracted viewers with its robust narrative, "fortifying horror-comedy as a successful and sought-after genre." According to producer Dinesh Vijan, Stree 2 is a unique movie for the cast and a proof that "strong and loved characters and a well-rounded narrative" might be the key to a successful movie.

"We’re truly humbled by the success of the film and the love the cast has received. It has reinforced our belief in the power of storytelling. After a super successful theatrical run, we’re thrilled to bring this story to the Amazon Prime audience across India and the world", he added.

Stree 2, 2024: About the film

The sequel to Amar Kaushik's 2018 directorial debut, Stree, is called Stree 2. It was produced by Dinesh Vijan and is a part of the horror-comedy film universe of Maddock Films, which also includes Munjya and Bhediya. Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar and Shraddha all returned for the 2nd part.

As a new cast member, Tamannaah Bhatia joined. In the film, Varun Dhawan also made a cameo as Bhediya. Stree 2 became the only Bollywood movie to earn over Rs 600 crore at the Indian box office. Because of its successful run, Stree 2 is still showing in theatres. A few months ago, on August 14, in honour of Independence Day, it was released in theatres.