Nagarujana records statement in 100 crore defamation case against Surekha

Actor Nagarjuna reached Hyderabad local court on Tuesday to record his statement on the Rs 100 crore criminal defamation complaint against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha. Surekaha has commented on the divorce of his son Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Nagarujana appeared in the court along with his wife Amala and Naga Chaitanya at Nampally in the afternoon. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp What's the case about? Nagarjuna filed a complaint against Surekha who alleged that BRS leader KT Rama Rao was the reason behind Samantha and Naga's divorce in 2021. The complaint was filed under section 356 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The Minister of Forest withdrew her remark as her statement received a backlash from political leaders and the Telugu cinema industry. Samantha and Naga criticised the minister's comment who called the divorce decision a mutual and personal one.

Several political leaders reacted to the comment of the Congress leader terming her comments “derogatory.”

Naga shared a copy of the complaint over social media. According to Nagarjuna, the minister's remark damaged his family's reputation. Surekha claimed that she got emotional over the comments made by Rama Roa, the BRS working president, about her.

More From This Section

Naga and Samantha tied the knot in the year 2017 and their relationship came to an end in the year 2021 when they mutually separated. Despite divorce, both individuals continue to respect their professional accomplishments and maintain a dignified public image.

Konda Surekha withdrew her remark

Konda Surekha shared a post on X apologising to Samantha. She shared a post on X that reads, "My comments are meant to question a leader's belittling of women and not to hurt your @Samanthaprabhu2 sentiments. The way you have grown up with self-power is not only an admiration for me.. but also an ideal. (sic)."

“If you or your fans are offended by my comments, I unconditionally retract my comments. Don't think otherwise,” she added in another post.