70th National Awards: Manoj Bajpayee wins his fourth award for Gulmohar

The 70th National Awards were held on October 8, at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. President Draupadi Murmu presented the awards to all the winners from the film industry. Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee received his fourth National Film Award for his performance in the OTT film Gulmohar.

After receiving the award, Manoj expressed his gratitude and thanked his co-stars and directors for the movie. He stated that it is a big thing when such a small movie makes its presence felt at the National Film Awards. The actor said, "I feel honoured. I cannot take all the credit myself. I thank my director, who offered me this film, and everyone who worked with me, all the co-stars who supported my work."

"I also thank my audience, who gave me love," he added.

Rahul V Chittela-directed 'Gulmohar' is a story of a Batra family who is ready to move out of their 34-year-old home 'Gulmohar' and discovers the bond that has held the family together with secrets and insecurities.

Manoj Bajpayee's List of National Awards

This is Manoj's fourth National Award. He received the award for the first time in 1999 for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category. He won his second national award for 'Pinjar' in the Special Jury Award (Feature Film) category. In 2021, he received the Best Actor award for 'Bhosale' in the third award.

70th National Awards: All Winners

