Kunal Bahl joins Shark Tank India 4 panel as Swiggy removes Deepinder Goyal

The co-founder of Snapdeal, Kunal Bahl, replaces Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal in the fourth season of Shark Tank India. The premiere date is yet to be revealed

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 5:10 PM IST
The fourth season of Shark Tank India is already making buzz as the show is about to throw new surprises and twists. This season has retained Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar and Ritesh Agarwal as sharks but the founder and CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, couldn't find a place for himself.

A new panel member will replace Goyal. The e-commerce website Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl is joining the team of Sharks replacing Goyal in Shark Tank India 4.

The official Instagram account of Shark Tank India has shared a promo where four sharks could be seen welcoming the newest shark Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal & Titan Capital.

The caption of the promo reads, “Introducing our newest Shark. Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Snapdeal & Titan Capital, promoter of Unicommerce. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!”

Bahl, a renowned entrepreneur and investor has built and scaled numerous technology ventures and invested in over 250 startups. 

He previously appeared on Prime Video's 'Mission Start Ab'  where 10 innovators fought for mentorship and money.

Titan Capital shares post

Titan Capital also shared a post on X announcing that their co-founder joined the Shark Tank India team. The post reads, "Introducing the Newest Shark: @1kunalbahl ! We're thrilled and elated to announce that our co-founder, Kunal Bahl, is joining #SharkTankIndia as the newest #Shark! From co-founding @snapdeal to backing some of India's most promising startups with @TitanCapitalVC, Kunal's entrepreneurial journey has been extraordinary. Now, he's ready to bring his passion for building and scaling businesses to the @sharktankindia stage! Get ready for some amazing pitches, fiery negotiations, and a lot of startup magic - #SharkTankIndia Season 4, streaming soon on @SonyLIV ! Stay tuned for more exciting updates!"

Swiggy sponsors Shark Tank India 4, removes Deepinder Goyal 

The announcement of Kunal as the new shark came as the previous shark and Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal was removed from the show as Swiggy finalised the sponsorship deal for the upcoming season of Shark Tank India for Rs 25 crore. 

According to reports, the new sponsor wanted Goyal's removal from the show as Shark. This development intensifies rivalry between the two companies that compete in food and grocery delivery.

Goyal recently reacted to it in an award show where he tagged India's startup culture as too much about showmanship. "I went there to set a different narrative, be real and change how people perceive. I felt a moral obligation to go there. I shot for one weekend and gave my perspective. I, unfortunately, can’t go back because Swiggy sponsored Shark Tank and kicked me out, at least that’s what I heard,” he added. 


First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

