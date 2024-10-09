Diljit Dosanjh announces more shows of Dil-Luminati Tour for Delhi, Jaipur

Diljit Dosanjh is about to bring the Dil-luminati magic to India, and it is already creating a ticket frenzy after lighting up stages across Canada, America, Australia, and New Zealand. Tickets for Delhi and Jaipur were sold out in nine minutes when the general sale for the second time started on Wednesday. There were just three types of tickets available in Delhi: Silver, which cost between Rs 2499 and Rs 3499; Gold at Rs 11,999; and Fan Pit, which starts at Rs 19,999. Almost immediately, all three categories were sold out. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp With his major 10-city celebration Dil-Luminati Tour, Dosanj is returning to India following the huge success of his performances in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. His goal is to amuse the nation's fans, which number in millions.

Diljit Dosanjh 2nd shows of Dil-Luminati Tour for Delhi, Jaipur

The Dil-Luminati tour's promoters said on Tuesday night that they will be adding two more shows: one in Jaipur on November 3 and one in Delhi on October 27. Late Tuesday evening, Diljit posted the news on his Instagram Stories. Additionally, it contained an important detail: the tickets would go on sale on Wednesday, October 9. Diljit will also play in Delhi on October 26. Although he had not yet provided dates, the artist had declared in September that he would be adding performances in Delhi and Jaipur.

On September 10, the Dil-Luminati tour tickets for additional performances went on sale. Most of the singer's events sold out within minutes, demonstrating the tremendous passion for his performances.

One user on X (Twitter) commented, "Insane craze for Diljit Dosanjh concert. Tickets sold out in a minute (for) Dil-Luminati. Cricket World Cup ke din yaad aa gaye (reminds me of the craze for the World Cup)".

All about Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024

Diljit stated that he is "overwhelmed" by the reception of his next Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, which sold 2.5 lakh tickets and became the highest-grossing concert tour in Indian history. Starting on October 26, the India leg will take place in Delhi.

The second show will take place in Delhi on October 27, followed by Jaipur on November 2, Hyderabad on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 17, Lucknow on November 22, Pune on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, and Chandigarh on 15 December. On December 29, he will conclude the musical chapter in Guwahati.