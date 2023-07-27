Home / Entertainment / Ahead of Gadar 2 release, Sunny Deol sparks anger with India-Pak comment

Ahead of Gadar 2 release, Sunny Deol sparks anger with India-Pak comment

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 launched, the movie will release on August 11. Sunny Deol blames political parties for the hatred that attracts backlash from social media users

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Gadar 2

Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
One of the most awaited Bollywood movies, Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, will reprise the roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena. The movie is set to release on August 11. 

The movie makers released the trailer of the movie on Wednesday on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Sunny Deol gave a grand speech that attracted backlash from social media users.

Sunny Deol, a BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Punjab, blamed political parties for the hatred. The social media users found the statement diplomatic and asked viewers to boycott the movie because of the statement. One of the users said that he made the statement so that Pakistani people will also be interested in watching his film.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Sunny Deol made a statement, "Kuch le jane ya lene-dene ki baat nahi hoti hai. Baat hoti hai insaniyat ki. Jhagde nahi hone chahiye. Dono taraf utna hi pyar hai, yeh siyasi khel hota hai jo sab nafratein paida karta hai. Aur woh hi aap dekhenge iss film mein bhi. Janta nahi koi chahti ki ek dusre ke sath hum jhagda kare. Aakhir hai toh sab iss hi mitti se." (The essence lies in humanity, not in taking or giving. A conflict between the two sides should not prevail. There is love on both sides. It is the political blame game that creates hatred between India and Pakistan, a theme reflected in this film. Both nations are people who seek peace, as we are essentially one and the same.)

People's reaction after Sunny Deol's statement
Social media users didn't find Sunny Deol's statement pleasing and one of the users wrote on X (earlier Twitter), "Come out of your cave, Sunny Deol. Go and visit Pakistani."


Another user wrote, "Gadar's USP was Pakistan bashing. The only plausible way for the Gadar sequel to succeed was to persist with that bashing, and make the audience feel the nostalgia. But ironically the leading man is peddling the long dead 'aman ki asha (hope for peace)' sentiments at the promotions!"

A person even said, "Is dialogue ke saath hi picture flop ho gai (With his statement, the film is already a flop). Boycott Gadar 2." A person joked, "This movie has such low buzz that even giving a boycott call will be considered as helping it. So let is die unsung unhonoured and unseen."

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

