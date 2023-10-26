Tejas Movie: Release date, cast, trailer, show timing and ticket price

What is the plot of the movie? The movie narrates the story of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Tejas Gill, who went on a mission to rescue Indians from terrorists. The movie is said to develop a deep sense of pride in Indians, and it will also highlight the challenges faced by IAF pilots while they defend the nation.
“This movie hopes to instil a sense of pride and patriotism” While talking about the movie Kangana Ranaut, recently said, "Very often, the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instil a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this movie. I'm looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one."
Also Read: OTT, theatre releases this week: Tejas to Pain Hustlers, top five to watch
