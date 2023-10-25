OTT, theatre releases this week: Tejas to Pain Hustlers, top five to watch

The final week of October is here, and the month has been full of entertainment so far. Brace for an exhilarating week ahead as there are plenty of movies going to be released on different OTT platforms. If you are a cinema lover, you can also watch some of the latest releases this week in theatres or on OTT platforms.

If you are a binge-watcher then this article is for you. You can note down some of the best movies released in theatres or OTT platforms this week. Check the collection below.

Top 5 movies to watch in theatres or OTT

Tejas

Tejas is an upcoming Hindi movie set to release in theatres on October 27, 2023. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut as IAF officer Tejas Gill. The movie revolves around Tejas Gill, an IAF pilot. The movie aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldier who tirelessly defends our nation confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Movie release date: October 27, 2023

Where to watch: Theatres

Aspirants: Season 2

The second season of Aspirants is finally released today, October 25, 2023. The movie is about three friends Abhilash, Guri, and SK. The series is set in the world of UPSC aspirants, Rajendra Nagar, New Delhi. The first season was a huge hit and received a 9.2 rating in IMDB which shows its popularity among the masses.

Movie release date: October 25, 2023

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Life on Our Planet

Life on Our Planet is a documentary series developed by Netflix. The teaser of the documentary was released in November last year. The eight-episode movie is an incredible story of an epic four-year journey on Earth that comes alive in this series from Steven Speilberg and the 'Our Planet' team. The self-narrator of the series is Morgan Freeman.

Movies release date: October 25, 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

Cobweb

Cobweb is a 2023 thriller movie directed by Samuel Bodin. The movie revolves around a bullied eight-year-old boy who lives with his overbearing yet emotionally distant parents. One day the boy hears a knocking sound from a wall of his house and he tries to unveil the dark secrets that his parents were hiding from him. The movie stars Lizzy Caplan, Woody Norman, Antony Starr and Cleopatra Coleman.

Movie release date: October 27, 2023

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Pain Hustlers

The movie is based on Evan Hughes's 2022 novel which draws inspiration from the Insys controversy. The movie revolves around Liza who is played by Blunt, she is unemployed and facing the challenges of raising her daughter, Liza. She is then hired by Pete (Chris Evans) who hires her at his struggling pharmaceutical start-up. Liza's dedication to the work helps her elevate her status but throws the company into the midst of a perilous criminal plot. The movie stars Andy García, Brian d’Arcy James, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, and Chloe Coleman.

Movie release date: October 27

Where to watch: Netflix