The Night Manager Part-2 released a day before scheduled date of June 30

The Night Manager's second part was released yesterday, June 29. The audience is in awe of the performance of Anil Kapoor, the lead actor of the show

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
The second part of Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer 'The Night Manager' became available for viewers of Disney+ Hotstar on June 29, a day before the scheduled June 30 date announced earlier.
The Night Manager is an Indian adaptation of the British thriller series of the same name. The series dropped its first four episodes in February this year. Since then, viewers were desperately waiting for the final few episodes to finish what they have started.

The original British series was released in one go, but Indian makers decided to split the show into two parts and release the second part after a gap of four months.
The original series has Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman attached to it; Olivia even won a Golden Globe for her performance in the show.

The Night Manager: Story Overview
Shailendra ‘Shelly’ Rungta (Anil Kapoor) is an illegal arms dealer and Shantanu ‘Shaan’ Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur) were a soldier turned spy and now spying on "Shelly" who has no idea about him.


Lipika Saikia Rao (Tillotama Shome) stored the internet with her amazing acting skills, she is an Indian intelligence agency operative who played a key role in plotting Shaan in Shelly's Empire.
The second part takes off the first part in a more thrilling way as the first part literally tests the viewer's patience, but the second part looks promising, with ample twists and turns to add thrill to the series.

Who played key roles in "The Night Manager"?
Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Tillotama Shome, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Saswata Chatterjee played key roles in The Night Manager.

Who is the director of "The Night Manager"?
The Night Manager was directed by Sandeep Modi.

What is the release date of "The Night Manager"?
Initially, the Night Manager was scheduled to release on June 30, but seeing the popularity the series creator decided to release the movie a day before on June 29.


First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

