SRK, Hrithik win big at Nickelodeon Kids Choice; event garners 1.7 mn votes

The digital edition of the awards received 1.7 million votes, the "highest ever across all editions of KCA", the organisers said in a press release

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was named the 'favorite movie actor' for his role in action blockbuster "Pathaan" and Hrithik Roshan was adjudged the 'favorite dancing star' at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (KCA), the organisers announced on Tuesday.

The digital edition of the awards received 1.7 million votes, the "highest ever across all editions of KCA", the organisers said in a press release.

Besides Shah Rukh receiving the top honour, his comeback film "Pathaan" won the title of the 'favorite movie'. Kiara Advani bagged the title of 'favorite movie actor (female)', while Madhuri Dixit was declared the 'favorite dancing star (female)'.

Roshan said it is an "amazing" feeling to win Nickelodeon's dancing star honour.

"I have always believed that the love from an audience so young is truly the purest form of love there is. So, thank you Nickelodeon and a big, big thank you to all the kids for this trophy. Love and best wishes to all of you," the "War" star said in a statement.

"RRR" song "Naatu Naatu", the winner of best original song Oscar, was named the 'favorite song (south), with "Kesariya" from "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" scooping the 'favorite Bollywood song' trophy.

Ayan Mukerji, director of "Brahmastra", said "Kesariya" receiving the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award is "an honour".

"It's amazing how deeply young children, in general, connected to 'Brahmastra' and to its music and it feels great that it has been able to break through age barriers and become a favourite among audiences of all ages. This song was a special collaboration between some of the most talented artists in the industry, and this win goes to them," Mukerji said in the statement.

"KGF 2" was adjudged the 'favorite movie (south), while Rashmika Mandanna and Yash were named the 'favorite movie actor' female (south) and male (south), respectively.

Nickelodeon's "Motu Patlu" won the honour of the 'favorite show' on a kids channel, with Motu being named as the 'favorite Indian cartoon character'.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2022, hosted by National Award winner Varun Buddhadev, will have its digital simulcast on June 28.

It will be streamed across various network platforms, including Nickindia.com and Sonicgang.com, as well as the social media platforms of Nickelodeon India, Sonic Gang, MTV India, Colors, and JioTV.

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

