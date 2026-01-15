The Raja Saab day 6 box office dips as Prabhas starrer loses momentum

The Raja Saab day 6 box office: Prabhas’ “The Raja Saab” opened strongly on January 9, crossing the ₹100-crore mark worldwide on its first day. However, the momentum didn’t last. The pan-India release has struggled to sustain its box-office run, with collections dropping sharply and failing to touch even double-digit figures in the days that followed.

Since its fourth day in theatres, the Maruthi-directed film's box office collection has remained below ₹10 crores, suggesting that the excitement is waning. The earnings increased by about 9.37% on Wednesday, but strong figures are required for it to become a box office success.

The Raja Saab domestic box office report According to the report, The Raja Saab grossed ₹9.15 crore during its premieres. On day 1, it earned ₹53.75 crore [Telugu: ₹47 crore; Hindi: ₹6 crore; Tamil: ₹55 lakh; Kannada: ₹1 lakh; Malayalam: ₹1 lakh], on day 2, it collected ₹26 crore [Telugu: ₹20.65 crore; Hindi: ₹5.1 crore; Tamil: ₹15 lakh; Kannada: ₹6 lakh; Malayalam: ₹4 lakh] and on day 3, it collected ₹19.1 crore [Telugu: ₹14.2 crore; Hindi: ₹4.65 crore; Tamil: ₹15 lakh; Kannada: ₹7 lakh; Malayalam: ₹3 lakh]. On day 4, the film earned ₹6.6 crore [Telugu: ₹4.98 crore; Hindi: ₹1.5 crore; Tamil: ₹7 lakh; Kannada: ₹3 lakh; Malayalam: ₹2 lakh] and on day 5, ₹4.8 crore [Telugu: ₹3.27 crore; Hindi: ₹1.4 crore; Tamil: ₹8 lakh; Kannada: ₹3 lakh; Malayalam: ₹2 lakh]. On day 6, it earned ₹5.25 crore nett in India as per early estimates across all languages. So far, it has earned ₹124.65 crore. The Raja Saab had an overall 25.33% Telugu occupancy on Wednesday.

The Raja Saab ‘worldwide’ box office collection In the meantime, the filmmakers posted on Instagram that "TheRajaSaab North America Gross crosses $2.3M+" and claimed that the film had made ₹201 crore in just 4 days. But according to the Sacnilk report, during its 6-day theatrical run, it made ₹182 crore globally. It made about ₹33 crore from international sales, with the remaining ₹149 crore coming from domestic collections. ALSO READ: 'Kantara: Chapter 1' among four Indian films eligible for Oscars 2026 Prabhas' film must make more than ₹400 crore globally in order to break even and become a box office success. According to current trends, the three-hour and ten-minute film will be Prabhas' second-lowest-grossing film since the COVID-19 epidemic, right before the release of "Radhe Shyam" in 2022.

About The Raja Saab The narrative centres on Raju (Prabhas), a young man who tries to earn quick money by selling his grandfather's ancestral home, only to find out it's a haunted mansion with a sinister presence. The cast consists of: · Prabhas as Raju (aka Raja Saab) · Sanjay Dutt as Pekamedala Kanakaraju (Grandfather/Antagonist) · Malavika Mohanan as Bhairavi · Nidhhi Agerwal as Bessy · Riddhi Kumar as Anitha / Geeta · Boman Irani as Dr Padmabhushan