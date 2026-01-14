BTS announce 2026-2027 world tour; ticket booking, prices full dates & more

BTS are officially back—and this time, they are taking the celebration around the world. The global megaband unveiled the schedule for their much-awaited 2026–2027 world tour at midnight KST on 14 January (13 January IST), confirming their first full-scale group tour since completing military enlistment and concluding solo ventures.

BigHit Music described the tour and the group’s comeback album as the start of “a renewed era” for BTS, combining the signature sound that propelled them to global stardom with the creative growth each member developed during their hiatus.

When and where will the BTS 2026 world tour be held?

The tour kicks off on 9 April in Goyang, South Korea, followed by major stops across Asia, Europe, North and South America, and Australia. Cities on the confirmed list include Tokyo, Mexico City, Las Vegas, London, Paris, Toronto, Chicago, Buenos Aires, Sydney, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Manila.

ALSO READ: Why Chinese travellers are cutting back on duty-free spending overseas More stops will be announced in phases, with BigHit hinting at additional dates for 2027—including likely shows in the Middle East and India. Tickets for all dates will go on sale in January 2026, with a separate presale window for fans holding an official ARMY Membership. Check full BTS 2026–2027 world tour dates April 9, 11–12 — Goyang, South Korea April 17–18 — Tokyo April 25–26 — Tampa, Florida May 2–3 — El Paso, Texas May 7, 9–10 — Mexico City May 16–17 — Stanford, California May 23–24, 27 — Las Vegas

June 12–13 — Busan, South Korea June 26–27 — Madrid July 1–2 — Brussels July 6–7 — London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) July 11–12 — Munich July 17–18 — Paris Aug 1–2 — East Rutherford, New Jersey Aug 5–6 — Foxborough, Massachusetts Aug 10–11 — Baltimore Aug 15–16 — Arlington, Texas Aug 22–23 — Toronto Aug 27–28 — Chicago Sept 1–2, 5–6 — Los Angeles Oct 2–3 — Bogota, Colombia Oct 9–10 — Lima, Peru Oct 16–17 — Santiago, Chile Oct 23–24 — Buenos Aires, Argentina Oct 28, 30–31 — Sao Paulo Nov 19, 21–22 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan Dec 3, 5–6 — Bangkok

Dec 12–13 — Kuala Lumpur Dec 17, 19–20, 22 — Singapore Dec 26–27 — Jakarta 2027 Tour Dates Feb 12–13 — Melbourne Feb 20–21 — Sydney. How to book 2026 BTS World Tour tickets? Key dates for ticketing 18 January — Deadline to apply for ARMY Membership Presale (Weverse) 22–23 January — ARMY Membership Presale (regional timings vary) 24 January — General Public Sale Step-by-step ticket booking guide Buy ARMY Membership- Purchase a “Global” or “US” ARMY Membership via the Weverse Shop. You will receive a 9-digit membership number starting with “BA”. Register for Presale- Apply for presale on the BTS Weverse community notices before the 18 January deadline.

Sync your accounts- Ensure your Weverse email matches your Ticketmaster email. If they differ, you will not be admitted into the presale queue. Join the sale early- On the sale day, log in to Ticketmaster ahead of time. Your ARMY Membership ID will act as your access code. Check official sources- Visit the official BTS World Tour 2026 website for region-wise ticketing links and real-time updates. BTS world tour 2026 ticket prices Ticket limit: Up to 4 tickets per person in most regions. Price expectations: General tickets are expected to range between USD 100–200. VIP or Soundcheck packages may exceed USD 600, depending on venue and region.

Avoid fake listings: Fans are urged to steer clear of unofficial sites listing tickets before the official sale. Ticketmaster and Live Nation remain the primary authorised platforms. Why this tour marks a historic moment for BTS? The announcement follows BigHit Music’s confirmation that BTS will release new group music on 20 March, their first major comeback after nearly four years. All seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook—have now completed their mandatory military service. Suga was the final member to be discharged in June 2025, having served as a social service agent due to a shoulder injury. The rest fulfilled active military duties.