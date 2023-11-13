Tiger 3 box office collection day 1: Highest opener movie during Diwali

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 became the biggest Bollywood opening movie during Diwali. The movie collected a whopping Rs 44.50 crore in India on Sunday. Along with Salman Khan, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Tiger 3 movie hit theatres on November 12, 2023, during the occasion of Diwali festival.

Tiger 3 box office collection Day 1 Tiger 3 shattered many records on opening day and became the highest-grossing movie during Diwali with Rs 44.50 crore as per industry tracker sacnilk. Previously, Salman Khan's highest opening movie during Diwali was Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 period drama Bharat, which earned Rs 42.30 crore and Sooraj Barjatya's family drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, released in 2015 and collected Rs 40.35 crore. Both movies were released on Diwali.

According to industry tracker sacnilk, the action-packed movie witnessed 41.32 per cent occupancy in Hindi screenings. Mumbai has the highest number of occupancy, followed by Delhi NCR, Pune and Bengaluru. Reports claimed the movie was released on 5,500 screens across India and 3,400 screens overseas.

Tiger 3 is Katrina Kaif's second-highest opener after Vijay Krishna Acharya's periodic movie Thugs of Hindostan, released in 2018 and managed to earn Rs 52.25 crore on opening day.

Fans praised the movie on X Salman Khan often releases his movies on Diwali as a gift to their fans, this time fans also enjoyed the movie and showered their love to it. The movie not only did a whopping collection but also garnered positive reviews from fans.

One of Salman Khan's fans wrote, “Public #Tiger3Review First Day Night Show At Gaiety Galaxy SAL-MANIA Craze ! Only #SalmanKhan Can Create Such MAYHEM. Public Shouting.. TIGER ZINDA HAI !!”

Another wrote “Megastar Salman Khan #Tiger3 Reaction from Evening show. Perfect Diwali Gift For Audience!!”

One of the Salman fans said that the real destruction starts from today, “Despite releasing on worst known date & not on friday, #SalmanKhan ’s #Tiger3 debuts at no.4 on Global box office estimate for the weekend (Nov10-12) Real Destruction of BO starts from today! #Tiger3Review.”

About Tiger 3 Tiger 3 is another instalment of Yash Raj Film's Spy Universe. Tiger 3 follows 'Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai,' Pathaan and War. The movie shows Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles as Avinash and Zoya. The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma and it is produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF banner. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan have cameos in the movie.

The music of the movie is composed by Pritam, while the background score is composed by Tanus Tiku. Reportedly, Tiger 3 was made with an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, making it the most expensive Yash Raj movie.

What is the release date of Tiger 3? The movie hit theatres on November 12, 2023. What is the cast of Tiger 3? The movie stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Riddhi Dogra, Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, and Anant Vidhaat in key roles. The movie will also witness Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in cameo roles. Tiger 3 ticket price

The movie is released in 5,500 theatres in India and the price of the movie varies as per your location and theatre. If you want to check the price of Tiger 3 in your nearest theatre, you can visit to BookMyShow’s website and find out the price.