How the 'Just looking like a wow!' trend is taking over the internet

The "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow" reel has taken netizens by a storm with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and even US model Ashley Graham jumping on the trend. Videos using this now-viral sound clips have amassed millions of views on social media channels. All of this stems from Jasmeen Kaur who runs a women's clothing store in Delhi and is heard using this phrase in many of her reels promoting the store's clothing. Here is a closer look at the origins of the trends and the attention it has attracted.

Who is Jasmeen Kaur?

Jasmeen Kaur runs a clothing store for women on Fateh Nagar Jail Road, New Delhi. As part of promotions on her store, Kaur often shares reels showcasing traditional clothing. Her clothes are generally aimed at larger sizes, going from XL to 6XL.

In many of her recent reels, Kaur can be heard using the phrase "just looking like a wow" to describe new collections. Aside from this now-popular phrase, Kaur has also been heard using the term "boondi ke ladoo" to describe a shade of yellow. She now often calls this shade "ladoo peela". Other colour names she seems to have coined, according to herzindagi.com, include "blood red colour" and "mouse colour".

Speaking with the Hindustan Times, Kaur expressed that she was feeling "endlessly happy" over the trend. She said, "Bohat accha lag raha hai, jiska koi ant nahi hai (I feel so great, it is hard to describe). I have been doing Insta lives for three years now, and suddenly I went viral. And now even Priyanka Chopra's husband has said it. I am feeling wow. My life has changed."

Popularity of trend

On Saturday night, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone hopped on the trend by posting a video on her Instagram account, mouthing the lines "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow... just looking like a wow."

Many other Bollywood stars and famous personalities commented on the post, including her husband Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Social media sensation and music producer Yashraj Mukhate made a remix of the trending sound byte that actor Sanya Malhotra then picked in an Instagram reel.

US model Ashley Graham also shared a video behind-the-scenes at the Jio World Plaza event mouthing the popular phrase. She later wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Ranveer Singh made her do it. Nick Jonas later shared a picture of his wife Priyanka Chopra in a beautiful green saree which he captioned, "So beautiful So elegant...just looking like a wow."

Cricketers have also now taken up the phrase with K L Rahul commenting on a post made by his wife, "So beautiful... so elegant... just looking like a wow!"



