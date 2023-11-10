Koffee with Karan Season 8, Episode 3: Sara, Ananya taste Karan's coffee

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Karan directly asked about Kartik Aryan
Sara exposed the lies about the industry In one of the popular segments of Koffee with Karan's rapid-fire round, Sara asked about the actors and actresses on social media. Sara called out stars who edit pictures and tag that it is natural on social media, and she added that the pap videos expose their true selves.
Also Read: Koffee with Karan, episode 2: Deol brothers talk about nepotism, Gadar 2
A shy Ananya Panday Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were often spotted together on several occasions and have spoken about their relationship. Ananya looked shy while talking about her relationship with Kapur.
Sara about Shubman Gill When Sara Ali Khan was asked about the Indian Cricketer, Shubman Gill, she cleared the rumours and mentioned that she is not the correct Sara that Shubman is dating. She added that she is looking for the right relationship for herself rather than jumping from one relationship to another.
Karan Johar’s friendships Karan Johar has many friends in the industry, but the filmmaker is very close to actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol Devgn. Karan shared his own relationship with the filmmaker and opened up about the reason he stopped talking with Kajol and Bebo and how they again became friends later.
