Top 10 Indian OTT series of 2024: From Mirzapur to Panchayat, check list nc

OTT platforms are proving to be a boon for movie lovers who prefer to watch movies or series on different OTT platforms, in the comfort of their homes, rather than going to theatres. This year has been exciting for the content lovers, who witnessed some great releases, which have received impressive ratings on IMDb.

Movies and series from many genres such as suspense, comedy, horror and crime drama have been released on OTT platforms. If you are a movie lover and looking for some of the most-watched OTT series of 2024, then this article is for you.

Top 10 OTT series of 2024 to watch

Mirzapur Season 3

The third instalment of the popular web series Mirzapur has been released, which gained users' attention this year. This season was full of entertainment that took all the users on a roller coaster ride taking the season 2 story to the next level for revenge and politics.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Gullak Season 4

The series is a daily life story of a middle-class Mishra family who could be seen moving forward facing many struggles in life. The series connects deeply to the story of every Indian and that is why it was one of the most-watched web series of 2024.

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

The matter is legal

Maamla Legal Hai is a legal comedy series revolving around a courtroom drama showing a light-hearted twist. It is full of comedy that has been the most-watched series on Netflix. The makers have also announced the second season of Maamla Legal Hai.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Panchayat 3

The third season of Panchayat managed to mesmerise the audience with a heart-touching story. The story of Panchayat involved great comedy and excellent characters and it is one of the top Indian series available on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to Watch: Panchayat 3

Constitution: The Diamond Bazaar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial movie is a period drama series, which is based on prostitutes in 1940s India, who secretly assisted people in the freedom movement. This period drama television series was one of the most talked about shows available on Netflix.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Lootera

The high-octane drama and suspense series, Lootere is based on ship hijacking in Somali waters. The series follows a daring fight by a passenger. This Disney+ Hotstar offering was one of the most-watched series of 2024.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Citadel: Honey Bunny

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is an action-thriller series based on the world of espionage. This is a spin-off of the global Citadel franchise.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Broken News Season 2

Broken News Season 2 is directed by Vinay Waikul. It is an interesting battle of truth vs sensation taking place within the newsroom. The season explores the declining credibility of electronic news and digital media.

Where to Watch: ZEE5

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

This series is a real-life story revolving around a Kandahar Hijack of Indian Airlines IC814 in December 1999. It features Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapoor, Patralekha, Manoj Pahwa and Arvind Swami in pivotal roles.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Karma Calling

Karma Calling, a revenge story is based on Alibaug, and it has a suspense that will blow your mind. The series exposes family secrets and revenge featuring Raveena Tandon, Namrata Seth, Varun Sood, Vikramjit Virk, Viraf Patel and Rohit Roy in key roles.

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar