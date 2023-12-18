Netflix adds GTA Trilogy to games catalogue: How-to play it on iOS, Android

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
- Download the Netflix app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store on Android and iOS, respectively
- Sign-in to Netflix account with active subscription, or sign-up and subscribe one of the available plans
- In the Netflix app, tap on the Games section – available at the app footer
- Select the Grand Theft Auto from recommendation feed, or search the game manually from the search bar
- Tap on ‘Get Now’
- Download and install the app from installation page on Google Play Store for Android devices and App store for iOS devices
- Tap on the game icon on the phone screen and sign-in using Netflix account
- You can also install the GTA from the respective application store without using the Netflix mobile app. However, you will have to login using your Netflix account in the game to play the game