Netflix adds GTA Trilogy to games catalogue: How-to play it on iOS, Android

Video streaming service and OTT platform Netflix now offers more than 80 mobile games to its subscribers on Android and iOS devices

Image: Grand Theft Auto Trilogy
BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 2:41 PM IST
Grand Theft Auto Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is now available for Netflix subscribers on Android and Apple iOS devices. The trilogy includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. These three games can now be downloaded through the Netflix smartphone app. Though these games are also available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on iOS and Android devices, respectively, you need to sign-in using Netflix account to play the games on supported devices

With the addition of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, Netflix now has a catalogue of more than 80 mobile games that can be played for free on Android and iOS devices – as long as the user has an active Netflix subscription.

How-to play GTA Trilogy using Netflix
 
  • Download the Netflix app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store on Android and iOS, respectively
  • Sign-in to Netflix account with active subscription, or sign-up and subscribe one of the available plans
  • In the Netflix app, tap on the Games section – available at the app footer
  • Select the Grand Theft Auto from recommendation feed, or search the game manually from the search bar
  • Tap on ‘Get Now’
  • Download and install the app from installation page on Google Play Store for Android devices and App store for iOS devices
  • Tap on the game icon on the phone screen and sign-in using Netflix account
  • You can also install the GTA from the respective application store without using the Netflix mobile app. However, you will have to login using your Netflix account in the game to play the game

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 2:41 PM IST

