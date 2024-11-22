Varun Dhawan debuts on LinkedIn, bio says 'headlined 300-crore mega hits'

Actor Varun Dhawan debuts on LinkedIn. The actor has millions of followers on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and now he joins Linkedin, a professional social media network.

The Student of the Year actor has introduced himself as an actor, investor and assistant director, showcasing his multifaceted approach to career growth. The actor has been working in the film industry for over a decade and is entering into LinkedIn showing his interest in engaging with audiences and professionals on a deeper level extending beyond the entertainment industry.

Dhawan debuts on LinkedIn

The actor has described himself as a 'passionate actor with over a decade of experience in delivering cinematic excellence'. In his bio, the actor wrote that his journey is all about balancing creativity with audience impact. "Whether it's leading a sports team in Student of the Year or exploring supernatural worlds in Bhediya, I believe in pushing boundaries and creating value for every stakeholder in the entertainment ecosystem," his bio further reads.

Dhawan shares first post on LinkedIn

Dhawan also shared a post on LinkedIn addressing the community and called it a 'new chapter'. Describing himself, he said that he has been working in the film industry for over a decade and throughout his journey he explained that he has learned a lot about the importance of hard work, teamwork and constantly evolving.

Addressing what he wants to achieve on LinkedIn, a network largely for working professionals, Varun said, "What excites me most about being here is the opportunity to connect with professionals from all industries – not just entertainment. The lessons I’ve learned on set, from directors, producers, and co-actors, have shaped how I approach challenges, collaborate, and constantly push myself to do better."

The actor also promised his followers to share 'insights, discussing creativity, leadership, and yes some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film industry. The actor has shared a post on Linkedin that reads, "If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that there’s always something new to learn, no matter where you are in your career." The actor has already gained over 20,000 followers on Linkedin.

Varun Dhawan on work front

This year, Varun Dhawan was seen in the prequel to Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel titled, Citadel: Honey Bunny, on the Amazon Prime series from Raj & DK. He also reprised his role from Bhediya in cameos in two other Maddock Supernatural films - Munjya and Stree 2. He will next be seen in the action thriller movie Baby John. The movie will also feature Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, and directed by Kalees. The movie will also be released in theatres on December 25.