Bigg Boss 18 early voting results week 7: Who is lagging in votes?

Bigg Boss Season 18, which debuted on Colors TV last month, has gained popularity among viewers due to its intense drama and entertainment value. The recent season, which was hosted by superstar Salman Khan, featured a diverse group of 18 competitors, including social media influencers and celebrities, ensuring a rollercoaster ride of emotions and intense competition.

Famous individuals like Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Alice Kaushik, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Shrutika Arjun are among the various cast of Bigg Boss 18. The participants' surprising twists and turns, from demanding tasks to shifting alliances and dramatic showdowns, keep fans captivated.

Big Boss 18 week 7: The nominated contestants

After a week without any eliminations, Bigg Boss 18 took an exciting turn this week with the addition of a new nominations task. The main player in this job was Rajat Dalal, also known as the "Time God," who had unmatched control over the housemates.

Because of his special advantage, Rajat was able to revoke candidates the power to nominate and give others the option to do so, allowing them to propose up to five people for elimination.

Rajat strategically utilised his position of authority to take Vivian's right to be nominated. But the biggest surprise was when Shilpa decided to put her close friend Karan Veer Mehra for elimination.

Seven competitors, including Vivian Dsena, Digvijay Rathee, Karan Veer Mehra, Alice Kaushik, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, and Kashish Kapoor, were finally nominated in Week 7. The audience now has the power to decide these housemates' fates as the weekend elimination is near. The deadline to vote for this week's eviction is Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m.

Bigg Boss 18 early voting results: Kashish or Alice to exit next?

Among the nominated competitors, Digvijay Rathee and Chahat Pandey are closely followed by Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, and Avinash Mishra, who are currently leading the popularity surveys. Alice Kaushik and Kashish Kapoor, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the rankings. The competition is still unexpected as the voting period draws to a conclusion.