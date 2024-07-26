With $38.5 mn, Marvel's 'Deadpool & Wolverine' sets opening day record

The opening-day tally ranks as the eighth-highest of all time, behind films such as "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Avengers: Infinity War."
By Sunday, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is expected to claim the largest domestic box office opening of 2024, according to industry analysts. U.S. and Canadian sales through Sunday should hit between $175 million and $185 million, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.
That would top "Inside Out 2," Disney's animated Pixar movie that debuted with $154.2 million in June.
"Deadpool & Wolverine," the first R-rated Marvel film by Disney, stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, a character known for sexually explicit jokes, swearing and violence. Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine, a sharp-clawed mutant.