With $38.5 mn, Marvel's 'Deadpool & Wolverine' sets opening day record

The Marvel duo of "Deadpool & Wolverine" grabbed $38.5 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices in the first screenings of the film on Thursday, distributor Walt Disney said.

The early returns, a record for an R-rated movie, suggest Disney will enjoy its second hit in a row in a turnaround for its movie division.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The opening-day tally ranks as the eighth-highest of all time, behind films such as "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "Avengers: Infinity War."



By Sunday, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is expected to claim the largest domestic box office opening of 2024, according to industry analysts. U.S. and Canadian sales through Sunday should hit between $175 million and $185 million, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

