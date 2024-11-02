Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 16 Pakistani soldiers injured in two attacks on security forces' convoys

16 Pakistani soldiers injured in two attacks on security forces' convoys

Eleven security personnel were injured when gunmen attacked their convoy in the Sarvekai area of South Waziristan district, officials said, adding that the injured included an officer of captain rank

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan
Five soldiers were injured in the attack. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Peshawar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 11:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least 16 soldiers, including an Army officer, were injured after unidentified gunmen ambushed security forces' convoys in two separate incidents in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, officials said.

Eleven security personnel were injured when gunmen attacked their convoy in the Sarvekai area of South Waziristan district, officials said, adding that the injured included an officer of captain rank.

In another attack near Darra Tung check post in the volatile Lakki Marwat district, gunmen targeted a security forces convoy travelling from Karak district to an atomic energy project in Kabul Khel.

Five soldiers were injured in the attack, officials said.

Security forces, including police, Frontier Corps (FC), and the Pakistan Army, have increasingly come under terror attack in recent weeks across Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pakistan reports 2 new polio cases, total tally rises to 45 this year

Baloch Human rights dept condemns violence following Mastung bomb blast

Sikhs pilgrims of UK, US, Canada to get free online visas in Pak: Minister

Qatar pledged to invest $3 bn in Pakistan during Shehbaz Sharif's visit

Pakistan's national carrier stake sale now uncertain after low offer

Topics :Pakistan Unidentified gunmenterror attacks

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story