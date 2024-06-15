Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 8 Naxalites, one security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

8 Naxalites, one security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Eight Naxalites and one security personnel were killed in an encounter in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.

Security Forces, naxalism
Representational Image. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Narayanpur
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 12:40 PM IST
Two other security personnel sustained injuries in the incident, they said. The gunfight broke out this morning in the forest of Abhujmad when a joint team of the security personnel from four districts - Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada and Kondagaon - was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official in Raipur said. The exchange of fire is still underway, he added. "Eight Naxalites have been killed in the face-off so far.

One jawan was martyred in the gunfight and two others suffered injuries," he added.

The operation involving the personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from four districts, the Special Task Force (STF) and the 53rd battalion of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was launched on June 12, he said. Further details are awaited, he added.

Topics :Naxal violenceNaxal AttackChhattisgarhChhattisgarh governmentnaxalism

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

