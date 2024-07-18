8 rescued off Oman coast reach ashore; 1 Indian national's body recovered

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Thursday that eight Indian nationals who were rescued from the capsized oil tanker MV Prestige Falcon have reached ashore and are currently being cared for. Tragically, the body of one Indian crew member has been recovered. The Indian government is closely monitoring the situation and ensuring all possible assistance for the affected families. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Indian Navy's warship INS Teg has been spearheading a critical search and rescue operation off the coast of Oman since the MV Prestige Falcon capsized on July 15. As of now, the rescue mission has successfully recovered nine crew members from the stricken vessel, including eight Indians and one Sri Lankan national. The operation continues as the Navy and Omani authorities work to locate the remaining missing crew members.

Following the capsizing of the MV Prestige Falcon, which occurred about 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah, Oman, the Indian Navy swiftly launched a search and rescue mission. Advanced equipment and personnel were deployed to locate and assist the crew stranded in the treacherous waters.

The Indian Navy reported, "9 crew members from MV Falcon Prestige (8 Indians and 1 Sri Lankan) have been recovered alive during the search and rescue operations. The search and rescue operations to find the remaining crew members will continue in the area."

The Indian Navy's Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8I is also involved in the ongoing search for any additional survivors.

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh expressed relief at the successful rescue of the eight Indian nationals and offered condolences to the family of the deceased crew member. He thanked both Indian and Omani authorities for their efforts in the rescue operation.

"Spoke with our Ambassador in Oman, Amit Narang, to get an update on the capsized vessel MV Prestige Falcon. Relieved to know that 8 Indians who were rescued by INS Teg have reached ashore and are being looked after. 1 Indian person's body has been retrieved. We are closely monitoring the situation and the government is ensuring all possible assistance. Thank all authorities in India and Oman involved in the process. My deepest condolences to the family of the bereaved," Singh said in his statement.

The Indian Embassy in Oman has been actively involved in coordinating the search and rescue efforts in collaboration with Omani authorities.