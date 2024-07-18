Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Taiwan reports increase in military activity by China near its borders

Ten of the detected aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, which traditionally serves as an informal boundary

China Taiwan
The aircraft entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern, and eastern ADIZ, prompting a strategic response from Taiwan's defense forces.
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Taiwan reported heightened military activity by China around the Taiwan Strait early Thursday, revealing that a significant number of Chinese aircraft and vessel around its territory.

The island nation's Ministry of National Defence (MND) in a statement said that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels have been detected in and around Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The MND detected 20 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels in the vicinity of Taiwan, marking a notable escalation in military activities.

Ten of the detected aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, which traditionally serves as an informal boundary separating the two sides.

The aircraft entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern, and eastern ADIZ, prompting a strategic response from Taiwan's defense forces.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence stated that they have been actively monitoring the situation and have responded as necessary to ensure national security.

"20 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," said Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence in a post on X.

In response to the incursions, the MND has heightened surveillance and defensive measures around the ADIZ. The Ministry confirmed that Taiwan's military forces are on high alert and are prepared to act in defence of Taiwan's airspace and maritime interests.

The incident comes amid rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait, as China has increased its military presence and conducted frequent drills in the region. The maneuvers are seen as part of Beijing's ongoing pressure campaign against Taiwan, which China views as a renegade province.

In recent months, both Taiwan and China have experienced heightened military interactions, including regular incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and increased naval patrols in the Taiwan Strait. These activities are viewed as efforts by China to assert its claims over Taiwan and challenge Taiwan's sovereignty.

The increased military activity by China has drawn concerns from international observers and partners of Taiwan.


First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

