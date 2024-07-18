Misri to board to Bhutan on Friday in first trip as foreign secretary

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will pay a two-day visit to Bhutan beginning Friday, in his first trip abroad after assuming charge of the top post. In Bhutanese capital Thimphu, Misri will meet Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel and Foreign Secretary Pema Choden among others, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said while announcing the visit. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The foreign secretary's visit underscores the "highest priority" the government of India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, it said. Misri will also receive an audience with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, according to the MEA.

In their talks, Misri and Choden are expected to carry out a comprehensive review of the bilateral ties, including issues having mutual security interests, people familiar with the visit said.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will pay an official visit to Bhutan from July 19-20, which will be his first visit abroad after taking over as the foreign secretary," the MEA said.

"During the visit, Foreign Secretary Misri will receive an audience with His Majesty The King of Bhutan. He will call on the prime minister, minister of foreign affairs and external trade, and meet the foreign secretary and other senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan," it said.

The MEA said the two foreign secretaries will also co-chair the India-Bhutan development cooperation talks.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, and underscores the highest priority Government of India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' Policy," it said in a statement.

Last month, the Bhutanese Prime Minister was among the leaders of seven countries from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union council of ministers.

Misri's visit to Thimphu also comes against the backdrop of China and Bhutan looking at an expeditious resolution of their festering boundary row that could have implications for India's security interests.

Around 10 months back, Bhutan's then Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing.

A Chinese readout on the talks said Bhutan firmly abides by the one-China principle and stands ready to work with China for an early settlement of the boundary issue.

New Delhi has been keeping a close eye on the negotiations between Bhutan and China on their boundary row as it could have implications for New Delhi's security interests, especially in the Doklam tri-junction.

In August last year, China and Bhutan agreed to expedite and take simultaneous steps to implement a "three-step roadmap to resolve their festering boundary dispute.

In October 2021, Bhutan and China signed an agreement on the "three-step roadmap" to expedite negotiations to resolve their boundary dispute.

The signing of the pact came four years after the Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a 73-day stand-off at the Doklam tri-junction after China tried to extend a road in the area that Bhutan claimed belonged to it.

The India-China stand-off in the Doklam plateau in 2017 even triggered fears of larger conflict between the two neighbours. Bhutan had said the area belonged to it and India supported the Bhutanese claim.