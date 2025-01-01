Air Marshal Mishra takes charge as Chief of IAF's Western Command

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra on Wednesday took charge as the chief of Indian Air Force's Western Air Command that looks after the security of the air space in the sensitive Ladakh sector as well as some other parts of north India.

Air Marshal Mishra, a fighter combat leader and an experimental test pilot, has more than 3000 hours of flying experience, according to the IAF.

He succeeds Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha, who superannuated after putting in more than 39 years of distinguished service.

Air Marshal Mishra was commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a fighter pilot on December 6, 1986.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Force Test Pilots School, Bangalore, Air Command and Staff College, the US, and Royal College of Defence Studies in the UK.

In his service career spanning over 38 years, the Air Marshal has tenanted important command and staff appointments.

Also Read

These include Commanding Officer of a fighter squadron, chief test pilot at Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), Air Officer Commanding of two frontline air bases, Director (Operational Planning and Assessment Group), Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Projects) at the air headquarters.

He was Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations) prior to taking over his new appointment.

The Air Officer is a recipient of 'Ati Vishisht Seva Medal' and 'Vishisht Seva Medal'.