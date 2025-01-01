Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Air Marshal Mishra takes charge as Chief of IAF's Western Command

Air Marshal Mishra takes charge as Chief of IAF's Western Command

According to the IAF, Air Marshal Mishra, a fighter combat leader and an experimental test pilot, has more than 3000 hours of flying experience

Jeetendra Mishra, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra
Air Marshal Mishra was commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a fighter pilot on December 6, 1986. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 9:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra on Wednesday took charge as the chief of Indian Air Force's Western Air Command that looks after the security of the air space in the sensitive Ladakh sector as well as some other parts of north India.

Air Marshal Mishra, a fighter combat leader and an experimental test pilot, has more than 3000 hours of flying experience, according to the IAF.

He succeeds Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha, who superannuated after putting in more than 39 years of distinguished service.

Air Marshal Mishra was commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a fighter pilot on December 6, 1986.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Force Test Pilots School, Bangalore, Air Command and Staff College, the US, and Royal College of Defence Studies in the UK.

In his service career spanning over 38 years, the Air Marshal has tenanted important command and staff appointments.

Also Read

China flies 2 sixth-gen stealth jets in 24 hrs: Wake-up call for India, US

Tejas Mk-1A to AMCA: Can IAF fix squadron woes or are delays here to stay?

Pakistan may fly Chinese stealth jets in 2 years: Could it outpace IAF?

Govt forms committee to look into IAF's overall capability development

IAF Agniveervayu recruitment 2025: Registration begins from January 7

These include Commanding Officer of a fighter squadron, chief test pilot at Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), Air Officer Commanding of two frontline air bases, Director (Operational Planning and Assessment Group), Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Projects) at the air headquarters.

He was Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations) prior to taking over his new appointment.

The Air Officer is a recipient of 'Ati Vishisht Seva Medal' and 'Vishisht Seva Medal'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

J&K Police arrests 4 associates of JeM terrorist outfit from Pulwama

MoD seeks to modernise armed forces, will observe 2025 as 'Year of Reforms'

Govt asks Pakistan to expedite release of Indian prisoners in its custody

Continuing 30 yrs practice, India, Pak exchange nuclear installations list

2025 to be year of reforms, aim is to boost modernisation: Defence ministry

Topics :Indian Air ForceIAF

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story