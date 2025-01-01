Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 2025 to be year of reforms, aim is to boost modernisation: Defence ministry

2025 to be year of reforms, aim is to boost modernisation: Defence ministry

The reform measures would be rolled out to transform the armed forces into a technologically-advanced combat-ready force capable of multi-domain integrated operations

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
The decision on observing 2025 as the year of reforms was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Singh. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 5:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Defence Ministry on Wednesday declared 2025 as the year of reforms and that the aim will be to facilitate establishment of integrated theatre commands to bolster jointness among the three services.

The reform measures would be rolled out to transform the armed forces into a technologically-advanced combat-ready force capable of multi-domain integrated operations, it said.

The ministry said the focus in 2025 will be on new domains such as cyber and space, emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, hypersonic and robotics.

"'Year of Reforms' will be a momentous step in the modernisation journey of the armed forces," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

"It will lay the foundation for unprecedented advancements in the country's defence preparedness, thus preparing to ensure the security and sovereignty of the nation amidst the challenges of the 21st century," he said.

The decision on observing 2025 as the year of reforms was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Singh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Navy to commission 2 indigenous frontline warships, 1 submarine on Jan 15

At least 3 killed in separate terror attacks in Pak's restive northwest

Japan's speaker signs condolence book in memory of former PM Manmohan Singh

Pakistan's 2025 New Year's resolution: Rake up Kashmir again with UNSC role

Pakistan begins its two-year tenure as non-permanent member of UNSC

Topics :Indian NavyRajnath SinghDefence planIndian Army

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story