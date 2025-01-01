Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / J&K Police arrests 4 associates of JeM terrorist outfit from Pulwama

J&K Police arrests 4 associates of JeM terrorist outfit from Pulwama

Arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Naik, Umar Nazir Sheikh, Inayat Firdoos and Salman Nazir Lone

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army
The arrested individuals were involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists. | Representative Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested four associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist outfit from Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

"Police in Awantipora along with security forces have arrested four terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM in Tral area," a police spokesperson said.

He said the arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Naik, Umar Nazir Sheikh, Inayat Firdoos and Salman Nazir Lone.

The spokesperson said incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession.

The arrested individuals were involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM in Tral and Awantipora areas, the spokesperson said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MoD seeks to modernise armed forces, will observe 2025 as 'Year of Reforms'

Govt asks Pakistan to expedite release of Indian prisoners in its custody

Continuing 30 yrs practice, India, Pak exchange nuclear installations list

2025 to be year of reforms, aim is to boost modernisation: Defence ministry

Navy to commission 2 indigenous frontline warships, 1 submarine on Jan 15

Topics :JeM terroristsIndian ArmyJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story