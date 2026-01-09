Amit Shah launches NSG's national IED data management platform in Manesar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a national IED data management platform created by counter-terrorist commando force NSG.

The Union minister inaugurated the facility through a video conferencing link that connected the platform, located at the National Security Guard (NSG) garrison in Manesar here.

The platform will collect and analyse improvised explosive device (IED) data gathered from across the country and disseminate it to security agencies. The AI-enabled database will be able to capture 'signature linkages' among different bomb blast incidents.

The ambitious project has been in the works for some time and is part of the NSG's National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC), which analyses all types of bombings that occur in the country, apart from major explosions that take place globally.