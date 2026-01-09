Jaishankar meets French President Macron, discusses global changes

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (local time) met French President Emmanuel Macron and conveyed Prime Minister Modi's warm wishes. Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also addressed the Ambassadors' Conference of France and underlined contemporary global shifts driven by factors like trade and energy.

Sharing the details in a series of posts on X, EAM appreciated the French President's perspectives on contemporary global developments and the positive sentiments for India-France Strategic Partnership.

"Delighted to call on President @EmmanuelMacron of France today and convey warm wishes of PM @narendramodi. Deeply appreciate his perspectives on contemporary global developments and positive sentiments for our Strategic Partnership."

In another post on X, he shared the details from the Ambassador's Conference in France, where he highlighted the significance of India-France partnership in promoting multi-polarity and strategic autonomy. "An honour to address the Ambassadors' Conference of France in Paris today. Underlined contemporary global shifts driven by trade, finance, technology, energy, resources and connectivity. Changes in mindset have been the crucial factor. As well as the significance of India-France partnership in promoting multi-polarity and strategic autonomy." Earlier on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would pay a visit to India next month, as New Delhi is set to host the AI Impact Summit. He made the remarks while addressing the Diplomatic Corps, according to France 24.